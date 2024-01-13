Pakistan Sends Fourth Aid Consignment to Gaza, Extends Solidarity Amid Crisis

In a significant gesture of solidarity, Pakistan has dispatched its fourth batch of humanitarian aid to beleaguered Gaza. The shipment, comprising 20 tons of essential supplies including surgical and medical equipment, dry food items, and hygiene kits, embarked from Noor Khan Air Base aboard a special Pakistan Air Force flight. The consignment will touch down in Jordan before being forwarded to its final destination.

Condemnation and Support

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, alongside the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i and officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Armed Forces, were present at the dispatch. Jilani vehemently condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, characterizing them as disproportionate and indiscriminate, with women and children being the most vulnerable victims. Furthermore, he voiced robust support for South Africa’s push to bring a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Call for Ceasefire

Jilani called for an immediate ceasefire and the swift delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. He emphasised on the critical need for the international community to step up and assist in alleviating the suffering of the Gazan people. The Palestinian Ambassador conveyed his gratitude to Pakistan for its unfaltering support amidst the crisis.

Context of the Aid Dispatch

The dispatch of aid comes within the framework of a conflict that sparked off on October 7, when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a cross-border attack. The ensuing conflict led to substantial casualties and a mass displacement of people from their homes. The death toll has surpassed 25,000, leaving the survivors grappling with dire conditions, including hunger and disease. Pakistan’s relief effort is a beacon of hope, with a total of 220 tons of goods delivered so far in support of their Palestinian brethren.