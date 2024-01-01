Pakistan Dispatches Third Consignment of Aid to Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a critical show of solidarity and humanitarian assistance, Pakistan dispatched its third consignment of relief goods to the besieged people of Gaza. The 20-ton shipment was airlifted from the Nur Khan Airbase via a special flight by the Pakistan Air Force. The aid, packed with essential items like surgical and medical supplies, dry food, and gift bags for children, underlines Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during challenging times of conflict.

Pakistan’s Continued Support Amidst Gaza Conflicts

The consignment will reach Al-Arish city in Egypt, where the Pakistani ambassador will receive the supplies for distribution in Gaza. This shipment follows the previous two consignments sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan. The earlier aid included special winter tents, blankets, medicine, and food packs, demonstrating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing immediate and sustained relief to the war-affected region.

Call for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Assistance

During the departure ceremony of the aid materials, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, issued an emphatic call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Jilani, accompanied by the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan and representatives of the Pakistani Armed Forces, denounced Israel’s use of force, particularly against civilian populations. He underscored the importance of justice, human rights, and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.

Future Aid and Solidarity

Minister Jilani confirmed that additional aid is being arranged for those affected by the war in Gaza, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to the cause. His sentiments resonated with the broader Pakistani stance of solidarity with the Palestinian people, a position that has been both consistent and vocal amidst the ongoing conflicts in the region.

In these tumultuous times, Pakistan’s actions speak volumes about its stance towards humanitarian crises and international justice. As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, the world watches in anticipation of further aid and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by the Palestinian people.