en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Overlooked Suffering: The Plight of Palestinian Men Amidst Gaza Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Overlooked Suffering: The Plight of Palestinian Men Amidst Gaza Conflict

Over the past three months, the brutal conflict in Gaza has escalated, resulting in the tragic deaths of more than 21,000 people. The victims are largely Palestinians, with men representing a significant portion of the casualties. This demographic, however, often gets overlooked in the international discourse, leading to a selective grieving process that denies Palestinian men their rightful recognition as victims.

Dehumanizing the Victim

Media coverage and international discourse frequently focus on the casualties of women and children. In contrast, the deaths of Palestinian men are often brushed aside. This skewed mourning is rooted in a narrative that paints Palestinian men as inherently dangerous and potential terrorists, specifically as members of Hamas. This vilification enables Israeli forces to justify their actions as part of counterterrorism efforts.

Historical Pattern of Violence Justification

This characterization is not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader historical pattern of racial narratives utilized to justify violence against brown men. This pattern is evident in the global War on Terror and the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Such dehumanization is central to the legitimization of settler colonialism and the maintenance of Israel’s dominance through violence.

Call for Change and Accountability

The article emphasizes the urgent need for a shift in narratives, accountability for Israeli settlers, and recognition of the Palestinian right to self-determination. The ultimate goal is to acknowledge the humanity of all Palestinians, allowing them to grieve, heal, and build a future. This necessitates the end of the occupation and apartheid regime by Israel.

0
Human Rights Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mass Displacement in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

By Shivani Chauhan

Gaza Strip Under Siege: A State of Fear and Vulnerability

By Justice Nwafor

A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert Pether in Iraq

By Geeta Pillai

US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Legal Experts Urge Judiciary to Expedite Resolution of Court Cases ...
@Courts & Law · 1 hour
Legal Experts Urge Judiciary to Expedite Resolution of Court Cases ...
heart comment 0
Israel’s West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era
Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive amid Concerns over Palestinian Prisoners

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive amid Concerns over Palestinian Prisoners
Call for Judiciary to Expedite Legal Processes Amid High-Profile Cases

By Wojciech Zylm

Call for Judiciary to Expedite Legal Processes Amid High-Profile Cases
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
2 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
2 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
2 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
2 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
5 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
8 mins
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
10 mins
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
12 mins
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app