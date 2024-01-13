Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers’ Struggle Against Israeli Settlement

In the radiant olive groves nestled on the slopes of a mountain in Palestine, an ominous shadow looms. The farmers, Akram Imran and Mohammed Zaben, gaze across the valley, their faces etched with a melancholy that mirrors the strife-ridden landscape before them. Their olive groves lie within the vicinity of the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, a geopolitical barrier that impedes their access to their own land.

A Struggle Rooted in the Soil

The image of these Palestinian farmers, trapped in a perplexing paradox where they must coordinate with the Israel Defense Forces to harvest their own olives, is a poignant representation of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Olive cultivation, a significant source of livelihood for Palestinians, has been drastically affected. Olive groves have been declared off-limits, leaving a third of the crop to wither on the trees, a stark symbol of a livelihood interrupted.

The Invincible Arm of the Israeli Settlement

The Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, often described as sprouting evil from the mountain’s summit, has posed a formidable challenge to the farmers’ access to their groves. The war in Gaza, punctuated by checkpoints and closed roads, has further compounded the struggle of Palestinians in the West Bank. The Israeli army’s aggression has led to a blockade, obstructing the flow of food aid into Gaza and leaving its civilians, particularly children, in a dire situation.

A Future under Threat

Abbas Milhem, Executive Director of the Palestinian Farmers Union, highlights the grim reality in Gaza, where over 70% of residential areas lie in ruins and over 100,000 people have been killed or injured in the ongoing conflict. The rising tide of settler violence in the West Bank, characterized by attacks on farmers, confiscation of farmlands, and denial of access to grazing areas, paints a bleak picture. Furthermore, the Israeli government’s annexation plan threatens the very existence of Palestinians on their own land, exacerbating an already volatile situation.