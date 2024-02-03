North Korea and Hamas: An Unlikely Alliance in Arms Trade

In an unlikely alliance that transcends geographical and ideological borders, North Korea and Hamas have been entwined in a clandestine relationship of arms supply and support. This intricate network of illicit arms trade, with Iran acting as the intermediary, has been feeding the Palestinian terror group's arsenal, circumventing international embargoes, and lining the pockets of various parties involved.

Trails of North Korean Arms in the Middle East

The association between North Korea and Hamas was exposed during a 2009 incident when Thai authorities intercepted a North Korean cargo plane carrying arms destined for Hamas via Tehran. The cache included small arms, rockets, missile technology, explosives, and ammunition - a testament to North Korea's robust support for Hamas, especially after the 2014 Protective Edge war in Gaza.

The Israeli military has been on the receiving end of these North Korean weapons. In an assault that claimed Israeli lives, the Type 58 assault rifle and the F-7 antitank rocket, both of North Korean manufacture, were used. The South Korean National Intelligence Service confirmed the use of North Korean weaponry in these attacks.

Profitable Arms Trade: A Unifying Force

Despite the vast differences - both geographical and ideological - between North Korea and entities in the Middle East, the promise of illicit profits from arms sales unites them. This underworld trade has been enriching Kim Dynasty insiders, Revolutionary Guards, smugglers, and middlemen, all while fuelling violence and discord in the region.