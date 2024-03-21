Messi Saves Elderly Israeli Woman from Hamas Militants in October 7 Assault

On a day marked by violence and fear, a 90-year-old Israeli woman's unexpected mention of football star Lionel Messi to Palestinian gunmen became a surreal moment of connection amidst chaos. Esther Kunio, an Argentine-born resident of Nir Oz, a community near the Gaza border, shared her harrowing yet extraordinary encounter during a Hamas attack on October 7, which is now featured in a new documentary spotlighting the Israeli Latino community's experiences.

Advertisment

Unexpected Encounter

The morning assault turned personal for Kunio when two masked gunmen broke into her home. In an astonishing turn of events, Kunio's conversation with the intruders shifted from potential violence to a shared appreciation for football, specifically the talents of Lionel Messi. Despite the language barrier, Kunio managed to communicate with the gunmen using a mix of Hebrew, Spanish, and the universal language of football, ultimately leading to a surprising and poignant moment where hostility momentarily paused.

A Moment of Humanity

Advertisment

As the gunmen prepared to photograph Kunio with one placing his rifle on her, she recounted how the mood shifted when she mentioned Messi's name. The mention of the global football icon not only prevented potential harm but also led to an unexpected interaction that saw the gunmen leave without causing her physical harm. This moment, captured in both memory and film, highlights the extraordinary ways in which cultural references can bridge divides, even in the most tense and dangerous situations.

Documentary and Reflection

The incident is now part of a broader narrative as detailed in a documentary focusing on the Latino community in Israel and their experiences during the Hamas attack. By sharing her story, Kunio not only sheds light on the day's events but also on the power of human connection and the surprising ways in which peace can be momentarily achieved, even in the midst of conflict. Her experience serves as a testament to the unexpected paths to understanding, showing that even in times of war, shared human interests can forge brief instances of connection and empathy.