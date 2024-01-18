King Mohammed VI Spearheads Additional Scholarships for Palestinian Students

In a recent display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has announced the provision of additional scholarships for Palestinian students. The directive was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, underscoring the King’s enduring benevolence toward Palestine.

Morocco’s Active Solidarity

As Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, King Mohammed VI’s latest initiative is an emphatic expression of Morocco’s active solidarity with the Palestinian people. The scholarships are facilitated through the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency and are aimed at creating more favorable conditions for Palestinian students to advance in their education. These educational grants target specifically the Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip who are attending universities and higher institutes across Morocco.

A Chain of Solidarity

This initiative is part of a broader chain of solidarity that links the Moroccan people to the Palestinian people—a chain that includes consistent aid provided by King Mohammed VI to the inhabitants of Al-Quds and Gaza. The scholarships will be made available to Palestinian students who meet the necessary criteria, in coordination with the Palestinian National Authority.

The Reach of the Initiative

To date, the initiative has reached 100 beneficiaries, reflecting the generous and constant benevolence of the King towards the Palestinian cause and the active solidarity of Morocco, the monarch, and the people with the Palestinian brothers in difficult circumstances. The royal initiative is a testament to King Mohammed VI’s historical commitment to the Palestinian cause and an exemplification of Morocco’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people during challenging times.