en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

King Mohammed VI Spearheads Additional Scholarships for Palestinian Students

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
King Mohammed VI Spearheads Additional Scholarships for Palestinian Students

In a recent display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has announced the provision of additional scholarships for Palestinian students. The directive was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, underscoring the King’s enduring benevolence toward Palestine.

Morocco’s Active Solidarity

As Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, King Mohammed VI’s latest initiative is an emphatic expression of Morocco’s active solidarity with the Palestinian people. The scholarships are facilitated through the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency and are aimed at creating more favorable conditions for Palestinian students to advance in their education. These educational grants target specifically the Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip who are attending universities and higher institutes across Morocco.

A Chain of Solidarity

This initiative is part of a broader chain of solidarity that links the Moroccan people to the Palestinian people—a chain that includes consistent aid provided by King Mohammed VI to the inhabitants of Al-Quds and Gaza. The scholarships will be made available to Palestinian students who meet the necessary criteria, in coordination with the Palestinian National Authority.

The Reach of the Initiative

To date, the initiative has reached 100 beneficiaries, reflecting the generous and constant benevolence of the King towards the Palestinian cause and the active solidarity of Morocco, the monarch, and the people with the Palestinian brothers in difficult circumstances. The royal initiative is a testament to King Mohammed VI’s historical commitment to the Palestinian cause and an exemplification of Morocco’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people during challenging times.

0
Africa Education Palestine
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Sundance Film Festival: A Celebration of Independent Cinema
Amidst the snow-capped mountains of Park City, Utah, the radiant world of independent cinema is unfolding at the Sundance Film Festival. The festival, brimming with an array of events, panels, and screenings, is fostering a vibrant atmosphere for indie film enthusiasts and industry veterans alike. Among the numerous attractions, the Macro Lodge is stealing the
Sundance Film Festival: A Celebration of Independent Cinema
Congo's Future Hinges on $7 Billion Infrastructure Initiative
1 hour ago
Congo's Future Hinges on $7 Billion Infrastructure Initiative
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
2 hours ago
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
19 mins ago
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
Baghdad Bounedjah's Late Goal Secures Draw for Algeria Against Burkina Faso at Afcon
35 mins ago
Baghdad Bounedjah's Late Goal Secures Draw for Algeria Against Burkina Faso at Afcon
Rwandan Female Officers Set for UN Peacekeeping Missions after Rigorous Training
54 mins ago
Rwandan Female Officers Set for UN Peacekeeping Missions after Rigorous Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
1 min
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
3 mins
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
4 mins
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
4 mins
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
5 mins
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
5 mins
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
5 mins
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app