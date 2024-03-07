Israel’s war on Gaza live: Urgent Calls for Increased Aid in Gaza as Death Toll Rises

As health officials report 20 deaths in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration, urgent calls emerge for enhanced aid delivery to the besieged territory. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra highlights the silent suffering, with many dying before reaching hospitals. South Africa appeals for immediate action from the International Court of Justice to avert a full-scale famine. Meanwhile, a Houthi-claimed strike on a cargo ship in the Red Sea marks the first fatalities since the conflict intensified. Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in 30,717 Palestinian deaths, while 1,139 Israelis have lost their lives in Hamas attacks. The situation remains critical as humanitarian needs escalate.