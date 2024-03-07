Israel’s war on Gaza live: Urgent Calls for Increased Aid in Gaza as Death Toll Rises

As health officials report 20 deaths in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration, urgent calls emerge for enhanced aid delivery to the besieged territory. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra highlights the silent suffering, with many dying before reaching hospitals. South Africa appeals for immediate action from the International Court of Justice to avert a full-scale famine. Meanwhile, a Houthi-claimed strike on a cargo ship in the Red Sea marks the first fatalities since the conflict intensified. Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in 30,717 Palestinian deaths, while 1,139 Israelis have lost their lives in Hamas attacks. The situation remains critical as humanitarian needs escalate.
Mar 07, 2024 14:32 ESTPotential Rafah Invasion Risks Unprecedented US-Israel Crisis
Former US Ambassador to Israel, Martin Indyk, warns of strained relations if Israel proceeds with a Rafah invasion without safeguarding civilians. Indyk underscores the Biden administration's frustration over Gaza's humanitarian crisis and Israel's handling. He cautions that a military offensive without adequate civilian protection could lead to a historic crisis in US-Israel ties, possibly impacting arms support. Indyk's remarks reflect growing concerns about the potential consequences of military actions in Gaza and the delicate balance in US-Israel relations under the Biden administration.
Mar 07, 2024 14:32 ESTIsraeli Settlement Expansion Likely to Fuel Palestinian Resistance
Omar Ashour, a professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, warns that Israel's plan to build 3,500 settlement units in the occupied West Bank will likely intensify violence against Palestinians.
Ashour emphasizes that previous escalations, like those on October 7, stemmed partly from settlement activities and unresolved conflicts in Jerusalem. He believes this announcement moves any peaceful resolution further out of reach.
Ashour predicts a surge in Palestinian resistance in response to increased settlement activities, suggesting a challenging road ahead for achieving stability in the region.
Mar 07, 2024 14:31 ESTIsraeli Forces Allegedly Fired Machinegun at Reporters After Shelling
An Israeli tank crew fired shells at journalists near the Lebanese border on October 13, killing one and injuring six. An analysis commissioned by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) suggests Israeli forces likely used a machine gun against the journalists after firing tank rounds.
The exact direction and distance of the machine gun fire remain uncertain, but evidence indicates it was aimed at the journalists' location. The incident raises concerns about the safety of journalists covering conflict zones.
Mar 07, 2024 14:22 ESTIsraeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist Bushra al-Tawil in Ramallah
The Israeli military has detained Palestinian journalist and former prisoner Bushra al-Tawil in Ramallah, West Bank, as reported by the Wafa news agency. Al-Tawil was subject to assault and insults during a raid on her residence. Additionally, Samoud Mutair was also arrested during a separate raid on her home in Ramallah.
Mar 07, 2024 14:21 ESTJordan Condemns Israel's Expansion of Settlements in West Bank
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced Israel's approval of 3,500 new settlement residences in the occupied West Bank. Labeling the move unilateral and illegal, Jordan asserts it violates international law, jeopardizes peace efforts, and undermines the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Israeli government's decision to greenlight settlements near Jerusalem has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Jordan and international observers. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's support for the expansion underscores ongoing tensions surrounding settlement activity in the region.
Mar 07, 2024 13:00 ESTUN to Test Israeli Military Road for Aid Delivery to Northern Gaza
The UNRWA intends to assess the feasibility of using an Israeli military road bordering Gaza to transport humanitarian aid to the northern region. Jamie McGoldrick, UN aid coordinator for Palestinian territories, revealed ongoing negotiations with Israeli authorities. The decision follows an incident where Israeli forces fatally shot over 100 Palestinian aid seekers in Gaza City. McGoldrick noted increased Israeli cooperation post-incident, citing challenges in aid delivery. The move signals a potential shift in Israeli policy towards facilitating humanitarian efforts in Gaza, prompted by the recent tragic events and international pressure for improved aid access.
Mar 07, 2024 12:39 ESTCanadian Court Imposes Ban on Pro-Palestinian Protests Near Montreal Synagogue
A Quebec court in Canada has imposed a temporary prohibition on pro-Palestinian demonstrations within a 50-meter radius of a synagogue and four other Jewish community buildings in Montreal. The ruling, effective for 10 days from Tuesday, follows a protest by the Montreal chapter of Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) against an Israeli real estate event at the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue. The IJV, one of the groups affected by the injunction, criticized the event for promoting properties in illegal Israeli settlements. Sarah Boivin, an IJV member, denounced the ban as "completely ridiculous," highlighting the need for context amid ongoing Palestinian casualties.
Mar 07, 2024 12:39 ESTGaza Ceasefire Deal Still Possible, Affirms US
According to Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, prospects for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remain viable before Ramadan's onset next week. Amid concerns about stalled negotiations regarding a 40-day ceasefire and captive releases, Miller expressed optimism during a daily press briefing in Washington, DC. He emphasized Washington's conviction that the hurdles are surmountable, reiterating their commitment to pursuing a resolution. Despite challenges, the US maintains its stance on facilitating dialogue and resolution in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Mar 07, 2024 12:38 ESTUS Military Conducts Strikes Against Two Houthi Drones in Yemen
The US military's Central Command announced that it launched "self-defense strikes" against two drones in Houthi-controlled Yemen territory, citing an imminent threat to vessels in the area. The strikes come after a recent Houthi attack on the cargo ship True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in at least three fatalities. The Iran-backed Houthi group has been targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Mar 07, 2024 12:38 ESTQuarter of Gaza Population Near Famine
The United Nations issues a dire warning, stating that a minimum of 25% of Gaza's populace teeters on the brink of famine. South Africa, addressing the International Court of Justice (ICJ), cites escalating malnutrition and starvation, attributing them to persistent violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Jonathan Kuttab, an esteemed international human rights lawyer and co-founder of Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq, deliberates on these critical revelations and their implications.
Mar 07, 2024 11:52 ESTChina Urges Ceasefire in Gaza, Describes Conflict as "Tragedy and Disgrace"
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses reporters in Beijing, condemning the Gaza conflict as a "tragedy for humanity" and a "disgrace for civilization." Wang emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, urging prompt action from the international community. He advocates for the release of detainees and the resumption of peace talks, reaffirming China's support for a two-state solution as the sole path to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wang asserts the fundamental right to life for the people of Gaza and underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts to end the violence.
Mar 07, 2024 11:52 ESTIsraeli Forces Detain Nine Palestinians in West Bank City of Tubas
Israeli military authorities have detained nine Palestinians in Tubas city and the adjacent town of Tammun in the occupied West Bank, according to reports from the Wafa news agency. Palestinian resistance groups reportedly targeted Israeli forces with explosive devices during the raid, as reported by our Al Jazeera Arabic correspondents. Similar Israeli operations have been observed in the old Askar camp in Nablus city, marking continued tensions in the region.
Mar 07, 2024 11:52 ESTUN Expert Commends South Africa's Renewed Appeal to ICJ Over Gaza Crisis
Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, has lauded South Africa's latest appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's actions in Gaza. South Africa's call for urgent measures amid reports of starvation in Gaza has garnered praise from Albanese, who emphasized the need for immediate action to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. The statement underscores the pressing nature of the crisis, urging the ICJ to intervene swiftly to prevent further suffering and loss in the region.
Mar 07, 2024 11:51 ESTEU Initiates Review of Israel's Human Rights Compliance in Gaza
The European Union has announced plans to conduct a thorough investigation into Israel's adherence to human rights obligations outlined in its trade agreement with the EU. Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, revealed that requests from the Spanish and Irish governments prompted European institutions to assess Israel's actions in Gaza vis-à-vis the human rights clauses of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Borrell affirmed the commitment to undertake this assessment, emphasizing that the agreement, established in 2000, underscores the importance of upholding human rights and democratic values in the framework of free trade between the EU and Israel.
Mar 07, 2024 11:45 ESTIsraeli Forces Seize Body of Teenager Slain in West Bank Shooting
Israeli military authorities have seized the remains of a 16-year-old boy killed near the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank, reports Defense for Children Palestine. Allegedly involved in a stabbing attempt, the teen was shot multiple times by Israeli forces, who then obstructed access to medical aid by preventing a Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance from reaching him. Subsequently, his body was transferred to an undisclosed location in an Israeli ambulance. This incident adds to a series of recent fatalities involving teenagers and children in the occupied West Bank, including the shooting of an 11-year-old and a 19-year-old during a raid in the village of Burin.
Mar 07, 2024 11:45 ESTUN Expert Urges World to Recognize Reality of Israeli Actions in Gaza
UN Special Rapporteur Paula Gaviria Betancur has highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, emphasizing that five percent of the population has suffered casualties in Israeli attacks, with over 75 percent displaced. Betancur called on the international community to acknowledge the victims' humanity and reject the illusion that Israel will uphold international law in military operations. She stressed the necessity of an immediate and lasting ceasefire, alongside efforts to document atrocities and ensure accountability.
Mar 07, 2024 11:44 ESTIsrael Sanctions Housing Expansion in Illegal West Bank Settlements
Israeli authorities have given the green light for the construction of 3,500 housing units in three illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank. This move marks the first approval for settlement housing units since the commencement of the conflict on October 7. Earlier, 3,700 units in illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem were also sanctioned. The decision follows statements by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, advocating for settlement expansion in response to a shooting incident at one of the settlements in February.
Mar 07, 2024 11:16 ESTBlinken Engages Jordanian FM on Humanitarian Airdrops for Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently conferred with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, deliberating on urgent measures including an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, captives' release, and facilitating humanitarian airdrops into the besieged enclave. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the collaboration, emphasizing close coordination between the US and Jordan for joint airdrops aimed at delivering life-saving aid to Gaza. The dialogue underscores efforts to address the escalating humanitarian crisis amidst ongoing conflict in the region.
Mar 07, 2024 11:16 ESTUN Expert Denounces Israeli Attacks on Aid Seekers as 'Depravity'
UN's special rapporteur on displaced people, Paula Gaviria Betancur, condemned Israeli actions amidst escalating conflict. Betancur expressed horror at Israel's obstruction and weaponization of humanitarian aid, defying International Court of Justice orders to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza. She highlighted Israel's efforts to discredit and defund UNRWA, vital for Gaza's humanitarian response. Despite binding directives to prevent genocide, Israel's actions worsen the crisis. Betancur's statement underscores the urgent need for accountability and adherence to international humanitarian law amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Mar 07, 2024 11:15 ESTUN Expert Condemns Israel's Dehumanization of Displaced Palestinians
UN's Special Rapporteur on Internally Displaced Persons, Paula Gaviria Betancur, decries Israel's loss of credibility in protecting Gaza's civilians amid its five-month war. Betancur appeals urgently to end the dehumanization of displaced Palestinians, emphasizing Israel's use of evacuation orders to forcibly confine civilians in dire conditions. She warns of the grave consequences of a potential assault on Gaza's Rafah city, home to 1.4 million Palestinians, foreseeing mass displacement and unimaginable suffering. Betancur's statement underscores the urgent need for international intervention to halt the escalation and safeguard the rights and dignity of Gaza's displaced population.
Mar 07, 2024 11:15 ESTPalestinian Teen Shot by Israeli Forces in Burin Succumbs to Injuries
A 19-year-old Palestinian, Muhammad Mahmoud Raja Eid, has tragically passed away due to bullet wounds inflicted by Israeli forces in the village of Burin, located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The fatal shooting occurred during a military raid on the village earlier in the week. Eid's death follows the loss of an 11-year-old boy during the same assault, shot in the head by Israeli forces. Additionally, a 30-year-old man sustained head wounds after being physically assaulted by Israeli soldiers during the raid, highlighting the escalating violence and tensions in the region.