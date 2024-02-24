Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA Services Cease in North Gaza; Israeli Strikes Kill 24

The representative of UNRWA announces the suspension of services in north Gaza due to a lack of staff and the collapse of social order amidst Israeli attacks on civilians. In Deir el-Balah, an Israeli strike on a home housing displaced Palestinians results in the death of at least 24 individuals. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital continues to receive wounded, with expectations of a rising death toll.
The Palestinian Authority strongly criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-war plan for Gaza. Meanwhile, the UN's top court concludes its fifth day of hearings, addressing the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestine. Since October 7, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of over 29,500 Palestinians, with the death toll in Israel standing at 1,139 from the same period.
Gaza
Killed: 29,606
Wounded: 69,737
Occupied West Bank
Killed: 406
Wounded: 4,600
Israel:
Killed on October 7: 1,139 (revised down from 1,400)
Wounded: 2,962
Soldiers killed since ground invasion: 237
Feb 24, 2024 16:15 ESTIsraeli Forces Detain Nine Palestinians in Overnight West Bank Raids
Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the detention of at least nine Palestinians. The raids extended to Masafer Yatta, where Israeli forces were documented assaulting an activist. The escalation of such actions adds to the tensions prevailing in the region, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians living under occupation. These incidents underscore the need for sustained international attention to address human rights violations and ensure the protection of civilians in the occupied territories.
Feb 24, 2024 16:14 ESTPalestinian PM Condemns Israeli Plan for New Settlements
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly criticizes Israel's proposal to construct 3,000 illegal settlement units, labeling it a "direct challenge" to global norms and a hindrance to Palestinian statehood. Shtayyeh emphasizes Israel's defiance of international laws and vows to resist the expansion. The new units, mainly in Ma’ale Adumim, near East Jerusalem, are set to commence construction within two weeks. Israeli watchdog Peace Now reveals a significant budget increase for settlements in 2024, raising concerns about heightened tensions and obstacles to peace in the region.
Feb 24, 2024 16:14 ESTIsrael Plans to Withhold More West Bank Tax Revenues: Sources
Israel is set to subtract an extra $5 million from Palestinian Authority (PA) tax revenues throughout 2024, according to reports. The PA lacks control over its borders, allowing Israel to collect customs on its behalf, typically amounting to $180-200 million monthly, constituting over 60% of PA income. Since October 7, Israel has withheld PA revenues, sparking concerns of potential financial depletion by February's end.
Feb 24, 2024 16:13 ESTUS Military Thwarts Houthi Missile Threat in Red Sea
The US military reported intercepting seven anti-ship cruise missiles planned for launch by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. US Central Command stated the missiles posed a significant threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region. The action aimed to safeguard freedom of navigation and enhance security in international waters.
Feb 24, 2024 16:12 ESTHezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers; Israel Strikes Back
Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli soldiers on al-Kubra hills in a rocket attack, as confirmed by a statement from the Lebanese armed group. In response, the Israeli army conducted strikes on several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including Ayta ash Shab, Hanine, and Marwahin. Additionally, two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Adamit area, with no injuries reported as they landed in open areas. Tensions escalate as both sides exchange fire, heightening concerns of further violence in the region.
Feb 24, 2024 16:12 ESTIsraeli Army Prepares to Demolish Homes of Ma’ale Adumim Shooters
The Israeli army has marked two residences in Zaatara, east of Bethlehem, belonging to Palestinians involved in a recent fatal shooting near the occupied West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. This action suggests an impending demolition, a tactic commonly employed by Israel in response to attacks. Ahmed al-Wahsh, along with brothers Muhammad and Kathem Zawahra, allegedly opened fire on Israelis traveling along Route 1 to Jerusalem, resulting in one fatality and 11 injuries. The move intensifies tensions in the region amid ongoing conflicts and reprisals.
Feb 24, 2024 12:42 ESTUN Experts: Weapon Transfers to Israel Breach Humanitarian Law
UN experts have voiced concern over the transfer of weapons to Israel, asserting that such actions violate humanitarian law. Sean Bell, a UK-based military analyst, highlighted the US's annual provision of $3.8 billion in arms to Israel. Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, Israel has received over 21,000 "precision-guided munitions" from Washington. With Israel's potential ground invasion of Rafah looming, there is escalating apprehension within the international community regarding the conflict's trajectory. The mounting casualties and devastation in Gaza intensify concerns about the imminent phase of the war.
Feb 24, 2024 12:41 ESTOvernight Attacks Claim Lives of Women and Children in Gaza
The central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip witnessed a devastating night, marked by lethal assaults primarily targeting homes in Deir el-Balah. Over 120 displaced Palestinians sought shelter in these homes, with tragic outcomes. As of now, 25 fatalities and over 70 critical injuries have been reported at Al-Aqsa Hospital. Women and children constitute the majority of the casualties, indicating the grim toll on civilians. With the day unfolding, the casualty count is anticipated to escalate, underscoring the severity of the situation in Gaza.
Feb 24, 2024 12:41 ESTGaza Doctor Highlights Stark Contrast in Medical Response to Conflicts
Dr. Musa Abdul Khaliq, a Gaza resident and trained doctor, draws a sharp distinction between his experiences in Ukrainian hospitals and the dire situation at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah. While he could provide adequate care in Ukraine, Gaza's medical facilities face severe shortages, including essential supplies like anaesthetic. He laments the relentless Israeli attacks, which have inundated hospitals with casualties. In Gaza, the medical infrastructure struggles to cope with the influx of dead and critically wounded, highlighting the disparity in medical resources and survival chances between conflict zones.
Feb 24, 2024 11:12 ESTUS Military Destroys Seven Antiship Missiles Planned by Yemen's Houthis
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the destruction of seven antiship cruise missiles intended for launch by Yemen's Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea. Identifying them as an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships, CENTCOM emphasized the action's significance in safeguarding freedom of navigation and enhancing security in international waters. The move underscores ongoing efforts to mitigate potential risks posed by hostile activities in the region, aiming to ensure the safety and protection of maritime interests for both military and commercial vessels operating in the area.
Feb 24, 2024 11:12 ESTSingapore Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Talks
During G20 meetings in Brazil, Singapore reaffirmed its plea for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman emphasized the distressing situation in Gaza and expressed concerns over the volatile Middle Eastern geopolitical scenario. The southeast Asian city-state's stance underscores the necessity for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the conflict. Singapore's call adds to international pressure for a cessation of hostilities, aiming to pave the way for humanitarian aid delivery and facilitate diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza.
Feb 24, 2024 11:11 ESTBrazil’s President Lula Denounces Israel’s Actions in Gaza
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaffirms his condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, labeling them as "genocide" during a public event. Lula defends his stance, urging people to read his original comments and not judge him based on Israeli criticism. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Katz react strongly, with Katz branding Lula's remarks as "delusional." Despite the backlash, Lula remains resolute, advocating for a free and sovereign Palestinian State alongside Israel.
Feb 24, 2024 11:11 ESTFundraisers for Sanctioned West Bank Settlers Collect Thousands Despite US Measures
An online fundraiser gathered over $140,000 for sanctioned Israeli settler Yinon Levi, breaching US sanctions. The donations were made on the Israeli platform Givechak by a nonprofit linked to an Israeli settler council, posing risks for donors and financial entities violating US sanctions. Levi, one of seven settlers sanctioned by the US and the UK for alleged involvement in attacks against West Bank Palestinians, benefited from the online campaign, highlighting challenges in enforcing sanctions and preventing financial support for individuals involved in controversial activities.
Feb 24, 2024 11:10 ESTStarvation Used as a 'Weapon of War' in Gaza as Aid Agencies Reach Breaking Point
Amid acute food shortages in Gaza, Palestinians resort to drinking polluted water and consuming animal feed to survive. Aid agencies liken the conditions to famine, emphasizing that this enforced starvation is a deliberate tactic in Israel's ongoing conflict against the civilian population of Gaza. The dire humanitarian situation exacerbates the challenges faced by aid organizations already stretched to their limits.