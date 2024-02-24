Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA Services Cease in North Gaza; Israeli Strikes Kill 24

The representative of UNRWA announces the suspension of services in north Gaza due to a lack of staff and the collapse of social order amidst Israeli attacks on civilians. In Deir el-Balah, an Israeli strike on a home housing displaced Palestinians results in the death of at least 24 individuals. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital continues to receive wounded, with expectations of a rising death toll.

The Palestinian Authority strongly criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-war plan for Gaza. Meanwhile, the UN's top court concludes its fifth day of hearings, addressing the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestine. Since October 7, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of over 29,500 Palestinians, with the death toll in Israel standing at 1,139 from the same period.