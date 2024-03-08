Israel’s war on Gaza live: President Biden Announces Construction of Temporary Gaza Pier for Aid Access

President Joe Biden declared during his State of the Union address that the United States will construct a temporary pier along Gaza's coastline to facilitate aid entry. Emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian assistance, Biden urged Israel to permit more aid into Gaza while ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers. He underscored the priority of protecting innocent lives in the conflict. Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation departed Cairo without reaching a resolution, citing Israel's obstruction of mediation efforts. The toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 30,800 Palestinians killed and 72,198 injured, with 1,139 casualties in Israel from Hamas attacks.