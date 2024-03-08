Israel’s war on Gaza live: President Biden Announces Construction of Temporary Gaza Pier for Aid Access

President Joe Biden declared during his State of the Union address that the United States will construct a temporary pier along Gaza's coastline to facilitate aid entry. Emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian assistance, Biden urged Israel to permit more aid into Gaza while ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers. He underscored the priority of protecting innocent lives in the conflict. Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation departed Cairo without reaching a resolution, citing Israel's obstruction of mediation efforts. The toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 30,800 Palestinians killed and 72,198 injured, with 1,139 casualties in Israel from Hamas attacks.
Mar 08, 2024 18:41 ESTUS Defense Secretary Urges Gaza Aid Surge in Call with Israeli Counterpart
Lloyd Austin emphasized the "critical need" to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza during a call with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant. The Pentagon confirmed their discussion on Gaza operations and emphasized the importance of safe aid distribution. Austin and Gallant also addressed the urgent release of hostages held by Hamas. The call underscores efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid ongoing conflict and challenges. The statement reflects heightened international focus on addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need for coordinated efforts to provide assistance effectively and safely.
Mar 08, 2024 18:41 ESTIsraeli Forces Detain Three Individuals in Nablus and Ramallah Towns
Reports confirm that Israeli military operations have led to the arrest of three individuals across towns in Nablus and Ramallah. In Beita, south of Nablus, two men were apprehended, while another arrest occurred in Urif village, also south of Nablus. Additionally, a Palestinian from Beitunia, west of Ramallah, was detained. These arrests underscore ongoing security measures in the region, highlighting intensified military presence and efforts to maintain order. However, details surrounding the circumstances of these arrests remain undisclosed at this time.
Mar 08, 2024 18:40 ESTIsraeli military carries out mass arrest campaign in Khan Younis
Palestinians in Gaza have had to endure an intense bombing campaign in the northern parts, the central area, and the city of Khan Younis, where the military headquarters and armored vehicles of the Israeli military are still based.
In Khan Younis, the Israeli military is surrounding residential buildings and conducting mass arrests and aggressive searches from building to building in search of Hamas fighters. A statement released by the Israeli military says they’ve arrested almost 250 people they describe as Hamas associates.
But maybe the worst events to happen overnight were repeated air strikes in Deir el-Balah. A residential building full of displaced people was attacked in the city, with at least 11 people killed so far, with more still under the rubble and multiple other injuries reported. The injured were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital.
Mar 08, 2024 18:39 EST"Gaza Conflict Takes Center Stage in US Presidential Election Discourse"
The Gaza war has emerged as a pivotal issue in the upcoming US presidential election, with Biden's recent emphasis on foreign policy, particularly regarding Gaza, underscoring its significance. According to Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Biden's address aims to reaffirm his backing for Israel while addressing internal party criticisms over the US response to Gaza. The escalating focus on Gaza indicates its growing importance as a key factor leading up to the election, highlighting its potential impact on the political landscape.
Mar 08, 2024 18:39 ESTUN Special Rapporteur Calls for Sanctions and Arms Embargo to Stop Gaza Genocide
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has urged for the implementation of sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel to halt the ongoing "genocide in Gaza." Albanese's statement, posted on X, follows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's acknowledgment of meeting with families of Gaza victims, some of whom have lost "over a hundred relatives." The calls for international action highlight the pressing need to address the worsening humanitarian crisis and escalating violence in the region.
Mar 08, 2024 15:08 ESTGaza Death Toll Rises to 30,878: Health Ministry Reports
The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported 78 fatalities resulting from eight Israeli attacks on Palestinians within the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the enclave since October 7 to 30,878.
According to a statement released on Telegram, 104 individuals sustained injuries during the same period, escalating the total number of wounded to 72,402.
The ministry further stated that several victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as the Israeli occupation hinders ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.
Mar 08, 2024 14:02 ESTNetanyahu Asserts Israel’s Gaza Campaign as Just
Addressing graduating Israeli military officers, Prime Minister Netanyahu defended Israel's five-month offensive in Gaza, acknowledging global scrutiny over the conflict resulting in the deaths of over 30,800 individuals, predominantly women and children. Despite mounting international pressure, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to achieve "total victory" and urged solidarity amidst challenges. He underscored the need to stand firm against external attempts to halt the ongoing conflict, highlighting the importance of internal unity during times of heightened international scrutiny.
Mar 08, 2024 14:02 ESTIsrael Allows Israelis to Visit Al-Aqsa During Ramadan: Report
Israeli authorities have announced that Israelis will be permitted to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the initial week of Ramadan. The declaration, has sparked concerns regarding Palestinian access to the revered site during the holy month. Israeli officials have assured that they will uphold Muslims' freedom of worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound throughout Ramadan, commencing next week. They pledge to balance this with security requirements to ensure safety within the compound.
Mar 08, 2024 14:01 ESTRockets Launched from Gaza Strike Israeli City of Sderot
Three rockets originating from Gaza targeted the Israeli city of Sderot, with one landing within the city limits and the others outside, causing no reported injuries or damage. Israeli authorities confirmed the attack, attributing it to the al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The group claimed responsibility for the strike, stating, "We bombed Sderot and the settlements" via a Telegram post. The incident adds to the ongoing tensions in the region, underscoring the persistent threat of violence across the Gaza-Israel border.
Mar 08, 2024 14:01 ESTIsraeli Forces Arrest Man in Urif, Erect Barriers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli forces conducted a series of operations in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the arrest of a freed Palestinian prisoner in Urif. Additionally, barriers were erected at the Lion’s Gate near Al-Aqsa Mosque to restrict access to Friday prayers. Raids and arrests were reported in Salfit, Dura, al-Khader, Yatta, and Azzun. The actions have heightened tensions in the region, prompting concerns over freedom of worship and increased military presence in Palestinian territories.
Mar 08, 2024 13:44 EST"Armed People's Protection Force Patrolling Gaza's Rafah to Tackle Black Market Pricing"
The People's Protection Force (PPF) has begun patrolling the city of Rafah in southern Gaza to monitor black market activities. Formed by armed factions and the Hamas-led Interior Ministry, the PPF aims to fill the void left by disbanded municipal police units after Israeli strikes. They are vigilant against illegal pricing practices and aim to maintain order in the region. The presence of armed patrols underscores the challenges faced in Gaza amid ongoing conflict and the need for local authorities to adapt to changing circumstances for community safety and stability.
Mar 08, 2024 13:43 ESTHealth Ministry: 60,000 Pregnant Women in Gaza Endure Malnutrition, Dehydration
As International Women’s Day unfolds, Gaza’s Health Ministry representative, Ashraf al-Qudra, sheds light on the plight of women in the region. Despite facing harsh and unsafe conditions, approximately 5,000 women give birth monthly in Gaza. However, a staggering 60,000 pregnant women lack adequate healthcare, grappling with malnutrition and dehydration. Al-Qudra urges global women’s organizations to rally in solidarity with Palestinian women, calling for an end to Israeli hostilities. The situation underscores the urgent need for international intervention to alleviate the suffering and safeguard the health of vulnerable women in Gaza.
Mar 08, 2024 13:07 ESTEU Task Force Aims to Strengthen Naval Presence in the Red Sea
As maritime security concerns escalate due to Houthi missile threats and piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the EU is taking action to address these challenges. With the launch of its naval force, the EU aims to bolster trade route security, counter illegal activities, and guarantee the safe navigation of vessels in these vital shipping lanes. The initiative reflects the growing recognition of maritime security as a critical global issue, highlighting efforts to enhance stability and protect commercial interests in key maritime zones.
Mar 08, 2024 13:06 ESTProtesters Call for Ceasefire Amid Biden's State of the Union Address
As President Joe Biden commences his State of the Union address, protesters across the US rally for a Gaza ceasefire, urging Biden to address Israeli attacks. Demonstrators gather at the White House, while protests disrupt traffic in Los Angeles and Boston, resulting in over 50 arrests. Amidst the demonstrations, senior White House officials reveal Biden's plan to discuss the construction of a new Gaza port, facilitating increased humanitarian aid access to the Palestinian territory. Activists see Biden's address as a crucial opportunity to mitigate violence and advocate for peace in Gaza.
Mar 08, 2024 13:06 ESTLegislator Extends State of the Union Invite to Woman Bereaved in Gaza
Palestinian dentist Intimaa Salama, who lost 35 family members in recent Gaza violence, attends President Biden's State of the Union address at the invitation of progressive Congresswoman Cori Bush. Bush emphasizes the imperative for Biden to heed community suffering and advocate for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. Salama's presence underscores the human toll of conflict, urging policymakers to prioritize peace initiatives amidst ongoing strife in the region. As the speech unfolds, Salama's presence serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions.
Mar 08, 2024 12:31 ESTUS Senator Commends Gaza Humanitarian Port, Criticizes Israel's Aid Blockade
Senator Bernie Sanders applauds President Biden's initiative to establish a humanitarian port for Gaza, deeming it a crucial measure. However, Sanders expresses disappointment that American taxpayers must foot the bill for aid delivery due to Israel's obstruction. In a statement, he criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government for refusing urgent appeals to permit sufficient humanitarian aid entry. Sanders emphasizes the urgency of addressing Gaza's dire humanitarian crisis and calls for accountability regarding Israel's role in impeding aid efforts.
Mar 08, 2024 12:31 ESTChildren Rescued from Gaza Rubble After Overnight Israeli Strike
In Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike devastates an apartment block, resulting in casualties and injuries among residents. Despite the tragedy, rescue operations, supported by heavy machinery, reveal both survivors and victims buried under the debris, underscoring the grave toll of the attack on families and children.
Mar 08, 2024 12:30 ESTProtesters Rally at White House Urging Gaza Ceasefire During Biden's State of the Union
Amid President Biden's State of the Union address, demonstrators congregate outside the White House, urging a ceasefire in Gaza. Advocates stress that Biden's speech presents a pivotal opportunity for the US to address Israel's offensive in Gaza, marking a critical juncture in American policy. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) emphasizes the urgency for tangible actions from the US administration to mitigate the ongoing conflict and foster peace in the region.
Mar 08, 2024 12:30 ESTEgypt Conducts Aid Airdrop in Gaza as UN Urges Daily Supply of 300 Aid Trucks
In collaboration with the US, Jordan, and the UAE, Egypt conducts a significant aid airdrop over northern Gaza, delivering 53 tonnes of crucial supplies. Despite international efforts, the UN underscores the urgent need for a daily influx of 300 aid trucks to alleviate the dire conditions in the region. As pressure mounts on Israel to facilitate aid access, the situation in northern Gaza remains precarious, highlighting the critical importance of sustained humanitarian support to address escalating needs.
Mar 08, 2024 11:43 ESTBiden Pursues Six-Week Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Release of Prisoners in State of the Union Address
In his State of the Union speech, President Biden emphasizes the urgency of securing a six-week ceasefire in Gaza amid escalating civilian casualties. Biden underscores Israel's responsibility to safeguard civilians and highlights efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, aiming to facilitate prisoner and hostage releases. Describing the situation as "heartbreaking," he pledges relentless pursuit of immediate ceasefire negotiations to mitigate suffering and lay foundations for long-term stability. Biden's call for action underscores the gravity of the situation and signals a commitment to address the humanitarian plight in the besieged enclave.
Mar 08, 2024 11:43 ESTBiden Urges Israel: Humanitarian Aid Must Prevail Over Politics in Gaza
In his State of the Union address, President Biden emphasizes the imperative for Israel to prioritize humanitarian assistance in Gaza, emphasizing that aid must not be used as leverage. Biden stresses the need to safeguard innocent lives and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers amid escalating tensions. He calls upon Israel's leadership to recognize the urgency of humanitarian aid, signaling a shift towards prioritizing human welfare over political considerations. Additionally, Biden announces plans for the construction of a new pier to facilitate increased humanitarian aid delivery to the Palestinian enclave, underscoring a commitment to address the humanitarian crisis.
Mar 08, 2024 11:42 ESTPalestine Advocate Criticizes Biden's Speech for Alienating Voters
Asma Mohammed, an organizer with the "uncommitted" campaign in the US, expressed dissatisfaction with President Biden's State of the Union address, particularly regarding his stance on Israel amid the Gaza conflict. Mohammed highlighted that Biden's speech further distanced voters who felt unheard, emphasizing her disappointment with his failure to reassess US policy despite using sympathetic rhetoric toward Palestinians. Mohammed's sentiments reflect growing concerns within the electorate regarding the administration's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Mar 08, 2024 11:42 ESTCIA Director Visits Egypt and Qatar Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Bill Burns, Director of the CIA, reportedly arrived in Qatar in a potential final effort to broker a ceasefire deal before Ramadan, citing unnamed US officials. Burns, spearheading Biden's negotiation endeavors, also visited Egypt. His itinerary excludes Israel. Talks in Cairo, attended by Hamas, Egyptian, Qatari, and US representatives, faced an Israeli delegation refusal, stalling negotiations over Hamas's captive list. Despite setbacks, US State Department's Matthew Miller remains optimistic, believing a deal remains attainable.
Mar 08, 2024 11:11 ESTPalestinian Victims' Families Hosted at UN, Meet Guterres
In a private meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, family members of Palestinian victims from Gaza convened with UN Secretary-General Guterres and representatives from the UN Security Council. Among them, some mourn the loss of dozens of relatives due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Notably, a Texas-based doctor grieves the death of 150 extended family members in the besieged enclave. The meeting underscores the human toll of the conflict and highlights the urgent need for international attention and action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Mar 08, 2024 11:10 ESTIsraeli Forces Conduct Mass Arrests in Occupied West Bank
Israeli military operations resulted in the arrest of over two dozen individuals across Bethlehem, Nablus, and Tubas in the occupied West Bank, as reported by Wafa news agency.
- Ten arrests, including four women, occurred in Ramallah and the nearby Jalazone camp.
- Six individuals were detained in Bethlehem.
- Five arrests took place in Tubas.
- Two people were apprehended in Nablus.
Mar 08, 2024 11:10 ESTIsrael Hinders Gaza Aid Efforts Despite Deepening Crisis
Refugees International's report accuses Israel of unjustly impeding aid operations in Gaza amid worsening famine. Based on interviews with officials and workers, the report highlights Israel's:
- Routine obstruction of legitimate aid.
- Complex inspection process lacking clarity.
- Denial of humanitarian convoys entry into Gaza.
- Persistent assaults on critical infrastructure.
- The findings suggest Israel's policies exacerbate Gaza's humanitarian crisis, disregarding the enclave's dire needs.
Mar 08, 2024 11:09 ESTSweden Engages in Talks with Israel, EU on Gaza Humanitarian Aid
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Sweden's efforts to convene discussions with Israeli and EU representatives regarding Gaza's dire humanitarian situation. The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian access to Gaza through collaborative efforts.
Mar 08, 2024 11:09 ESTUN Spokesman Urges Aid and Ceasefire in Gaza
Stephane Dujarric emphasizes the need for influential countries to secure a ceasefire and facilitate aid delivery in Gaza. He describes the situation as tragic, highlighting the impact of ongoing Israeli military operations. Dujarric stresses the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages to enable effective humanitarian work. He underscores the importance of additional crossings in Rafah and Karem Abu Salem to meet the urgent needs of the population.
Mar 08, 2024 11:08 ESTUN Special Rapporteur Condemns Israel's Gaza Evacuation Orders
Paula Gaviria Betancur criticizes Israel's evacuation directives in Gaza as illegal and coercive, leading to the displacement and detention of Palestinians. Betancur expresses shock over Israel's plans to extend evacuation orders to Rafah, the primary refuge for 70% of Gaza's survivors. She denounces such actions as blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. Betancur's remarks underscore growing concerns about Israel's treatment of the civilian population and the urgent need for compliance with legal standards in conflict zones.