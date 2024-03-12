Israel’s war on Gaza live: Health Crisis Grips Gaza as WHO Aid Reaches al-Shifa Hospital

Amidst a dire health crisis in northern Gaza, WHO chief reports successful aid delivery to al-Shifa Hospital, addressing urgent food and medical supply shortages affecting 2,000 medical workers. Meanwhile, US voices concern over Israel's lack of civilian protection plan for the planned Rafah invasion, surpassing its self-imposed Ramadan deadline. In another development, Israel's strikes near Lebanon's Baalbek, approximately 100km from the border, escalate tensions. Restrictions on West Bank worshippers entering Al-Aqsa Mosque mark the first day of Ramadan, drawing 35,000 attendees. The toll rises as 31,045 Palestinians and 1,139 Israelis lost their lives since October 7, with many still held captive.