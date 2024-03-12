Israel’s war on Gaza live: Health Crisis Grips Gaza as WHO Aid Reaches al-Shifa Hospital

Amidst a dire health crisis in northern Gaza, WHO chief reports successful aid delivery to al-Shifa Hospital, addressing urgent food and medical supply shortages affecting 2,000 medical workers. Meanwhile, US voices concern over Israel's lack of civilian protection plan for the planned Rafah invasion, surpassing its self-imposed Ramadan deadline. In another development, Israel's strikes near Lebanon's Baalbek, approximately 100km from the border, escalate tensions. Restrictions on West Bank worshippers entering Al-Aqsa Mosque mark the first day of Ramadan, drawing 35,000 attendees. The toll rises as 31,045 Palestinians and 1,139 Israelis lost their lives since October 7, with many still held captive.
Mar 12, 2024 17:06 ESTGaza Conflict Could Have Long-term Impact on Terrorism, Says US Intelligence Chief
Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, addressed the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, stating that the Gaza conflict may have lasting repercussions on global terrorism. Haines noted that the conflict has fueled acts of anti-Semitism and Islamophobic terror worldwide, with groups like al-Qaeda and ISIL drawing inspiration from Hamas. She emphasized that while it's premature to gauge the full extent, the Gaza conflict could shape terrorism for generations to come, as evidenced by directives from extremist groups to target Israeli and US interests.
Mar 12, 2024 17:06 ESTMultiple Rockets Launched at Northern Israel and Golan Heights
Reports indicate that numerous rockets have been launched from Lebanon targeting Israel’s Upper Galilee region and the occupied Golan Heights, as per Israeli army radio and media sources.
While some rockets struck open areas, others were successfully intercepted by Israel's defense systems, according to initial reports.
Videos circulating on social media allegedly depict rockets flying through the air and impacting open terrain.
Sirens blared across various areas in the northern regions of the occupied Golan Heights and Upper Galilee in response to the attacks.
Mar 12, 2024 17:05 ESTSecurity Tightens Near Al-Aqsa Mosque During Ramadan
The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem disclosed that 35,000 worshippers convened at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the inaugural night of Ramadan.
However, Israeli forces prevented young Palestinian men from accessing the mosque compound, triggering frustration among attendees. Adel, expressing disappointment, stated, "I came to pray," denouncing the restrictions imposed. "We are peaceful, we are not carrying anything," he emphasized, underscoring the significance of the mosque in Islamic history. Al-Aqsa Mosque holds profound religious significance, with worshippers gathering for spiritual observances amid heightened security measures.
Mar 12, 2024 17:03 ESTIsraeli Jets Strike Rocket Launchers in Lebanon
Recent developments at the Lebanon-Israel border indicate heightened tensions.
The Israeli military has confirmed airstrikes targeting three rocket launchers in Lebanon. According to a statement released by Israeli sources, the rocket attacks earlier today on the occupied Golan Heights originated from these launchers.
Reports from Israel's army radio and other media outlets suggest approximately 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the occupied Golan Heights in two separate barrages this morning. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage, as most of the rockets landed in open areas.
Mar 12, 2024 17:03 ESTMuslim Canadians Mobilize During Ramadan to Advocate for Gaza
During Ramadan, the Muslim community in Canada is galvanizing efforts to address the crisis in Gaza, spurred by a sense of pain and frustration with what they perceive as insufficient action from Canadian politicians.
Fatema Abdalla, an advocacy officer with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), expressed the community's anguish over the ongoing situation in Palestine and highlighted the challenging Ramadan ahead.
More than 300 Muslim organizations across Canada have issued an ultimatum to Canadian politicians: Take decisive action to end the conflict and uphold Palestinian rights, or risk exclusion from addressing congregants during community gatherings this month.
Mar 12, 2024 17:02 ESTAid Mission: Charity Ship Departs Cyprus for Gaza with 200 Tonnes of Food
The charity vessel Open Arms has embarked on a journey from Cyprus to Gaza, carrying close to 200 tonnes of food supplies. This initiative is part of a pilot project aimed at establishing sea routes for delivering aid to Gaza's severely deprived population. Organized by the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) and financially supported by the UAE, the mission seeks to alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.
WCK-provided aid has set sail for Gaza on the @openarms_fund boat. We dispatched almost 200 tons of food—rice, flour, legumes, canned veggies & proteins. Alongside the @UAEAid & @CyprusMFA, our Relief Team is working to send as many aid boats as possible.#ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/oypXF8WbDH— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024 14:45 ESTIsraeli Forces Fatally Shoot Two Men in Tulkarem
Israeli military personnel fatally shot two Palestinian men identified as Muhammad Jaber and Tawfiq Aed Fawaz Hussein near the town of Attil, north of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
The incident occurred when members of Israel’s special forces, traveling in a civilian vehicle, opened fire on the two men who were inside a shop.
Despite the severity of their injuries, Israeli forces obstructed ambulances from reaching the wounded individuals. Both Muhammad Jaber and Tawfiq Aed Fawaz Hussein later succumbed to their injuries at the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarem.
-
Mar 12, 2024 13:42 ESTTragic Toll Rises: Nine Dead in Attack on Aid Seekers
The death toll from an Israeli assault on Palestinians awaiting aid near the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City has surged to nine, as reported by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
This marks the fourth attack on individuals queuing for assistance, leaving at least 20 others wounded amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Mar 12, 2024 13:28 ESTUK Reverses Course, Grants Asylum to Palestinian Activist
In a significant turnaround, the UK has granted asylum to a Palestinian citizen of Israel, citing a "well-founded fear" of persecution should he return to his home country.
Initially denied by the UK Home Office, the decision was reversed just 24 hours before the case was scheduled to reach a tribunal.
Identified only as Hasan in tribunal documents, the activist has denounced Israel's "apartheid" policies and expressed concerns about persecution due to his pro-Palestinian activism and anti-Zionist stance.
Mar 12, 2024 13:28 ESTIsraeli Army Reports Approximately 70 Rockets Launched from Lebanon
According to reports from the Israeli army cited by national media, a volley of around 70 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards territories under Israeli control earlier today. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage resulting from the attack.
Initial reports indicate that Israel's defence system intercepted some of the rockets targeting the Upper Galilee region and the occupied Golan Heights, while others landed in open areas.
The exchange of cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel has been a recurring occurrence since the onset of the conflict, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.
Mar 12, 2024 12:50 ESTDeadly Israeli Strike Claims Eight Lives in Deir el-Balah Residential Area.
Tragedy struck Deir el-Balah as at least eight individuals lost their lives, with several more unaccounted for, following an Israeli assault on the Abu Sinjer family residence. The attack left the home in ruins, trapping occupants under the rubble.
Mar 12, 2024 12:49 ESTUNRWA Chief: Israel Blocks Aid Truck Over Medical Scissors
Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, has revealed that Israeli forces prevented the entry of essential medical aid, including crucial life-saving supplies, into Gaza. According to Lazzarini, a truck carrying aid was denied entry due to the presence of scissors used in children's medical kits.
Mar 12, 2024 12:29 ESTIsraeli Assault Claims 7 Lives at Gaza City Aid Point-Report
According to reports, Israeli forces have once again targeted Palestinians awaiting aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals. Medical sources mentioned by Wafa reported that over 20 people sustained injuries in the assault and were transported to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex for treatment. Gaza City, situated in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, has experienced severe aid shortages, with only a limited number of trucks managing to reach the city from Rafah in the south amidst ongoing restrictions.
Mar 12, 2024 12:28 ESTFear Grips Mosques in Gaza Amidst Attacks: Rafah Resident Speaks
Mahmoud Al-Qeshwi, an English teacher volunteering at a soup kitchen in Rafah, sheds light on the atmosphere on Ramadan's first day amidst Gaza's attacks. "Many fear attending mosques due to recent attacks," Al-Qeshwi shared, expressing the prevailing apprehension. He described the situation as "lonely and miserable," emphasizing efforts to provide food to alleviate suffering, though acknowledging its insufficiency.
Mar 12, 2024 12:18 ESTIsraeli FM Criticizes UN Chief for Bias Against Israeli Victims
Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, has strongly criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, accusing him of displaying bias against Israeli victims of sexual assault. In a letter addressed to Guterres ahead of a Security Council session, Katz lamented the perceived indifference towards reports of Hamas’ sexual violence against Israelis. Katz asserted that Guterres would have reacted more forcefully if the victims were not Jewish or Israeli. Katz condemned what he described as Guterres' failure to address Hamas' atrocities, claiming it has tarnished the UN's reputation and allowed anti-Israel sentiments to proliferate within the organization.
Mar 12, 2024 12:02 ESTPalestinian Minister Reports 9,000 Women Killed in Gaza to UN
Amidst the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Palestinian Minister of Women’s Affairs Amal Hamad delivered a stark message, urging global solidarity with Palestinian women. Hamad, hailing from Gaza, denounced Israel's actions, labeling them as genocide and ethnic cleansing, claiming that 9,000 women have perished in the conflict. She called for urgent international intervention to cease hostilities and provide vital relief during Ramadan. At a side event on women in Gaza, Hamad's impassioned plea garnered support from delegates, resonating with chants of "Free, free Palestine." The minister's address underscores the dire humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza and the urgent need for concerted action to alleviate suffering and protect women's rights in the region.
Mar 12, 2024 12:01 ESTCENTCOM Confirms Houthi Missile Attack on Vessel in Red Sea
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has verified reports of Houthi militants launching two antiship ballistic missiles at the "Pinocchio," a Singaporean-owned and Liberian-flagged vessel in the Red Sea. According to CENTCOM's statement on X, the missiles failed to hit the ship. Initial claims by the Houthi-run SABA news agency wrongly identified the vessel as US-owned and alleged successful missile strikes. In response to the attack, US forces conducted six defensive strikes in Houthi-controlled Yemeni territories, targeting an unmanned underwater craft and 18 antiship missiles.
Mar 12, 2024 12:01 EST'Reject AIPAC': US Progressives Unite Against Pro-Israel Lobby
Prominent progressive groups in the United States have united to counter the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the nation's most influential pro-Israel lobbying organization. With over 20 advocacy organizations forming the "Reject AIPAC" coalition, their aim is to challenge AIPAC's political sway and its efforts to stifle dissent in Congress concerning Israel's actions in Gaza. The coalition responds to reports of AIPAC's $100 million electoral offensive, targeting progressive lawmakers who advocated for a Gaza ceasefire.
Mar 12, 2024 12:00 ESTIslamic Resistance Claims Drone Strike on Ben Gurion Airport
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, representing Iran-backed Shia hardline factions, asserted responsibility for a drone attack on Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's primary air hub near Tel Aviv. In a statement, the group declared, "We will continue to destroy enemy strongholds, completing the second phase of operations to resist occupation and support Gaza." The strike marks an escalation in tensions, amplifying concerns over regional stability.
Mar 12, 2024 11:59 ESTPalestinians in Gaza Mark Ramadan Amidst Hardships
As Ramadan begins, Palestinians in Gaza face stark realities of loss and deprivation. Radwan Abdel-Hai from Jabalia refugee camp expressed, "We are already fasting," highlighting the daily struggle for sustenance amidst displacement. In the south, Randa Baker shared, "Ramadan this year is starvation, pain, and loss," as she served meager meals sourced from charity. With many families mourning loved ones lost to conflict, the spirit of Ramadan is overshadowed by profound grief.
Mar 12, 2024 11:39 ESTRamadan in Gaza: Palestinians Break Fast Amidst Devastation
As Ramadan commences, Palestinians in Gaza mark the first day of fasting amidst challenging circumstances. Despite the solemn observance, many in Gaza are facing severe food shortages. Stringent Israeli restrictions on essential supplies like food and medicine have plunged the region into a dire humanitarian crisis, with catastrophic hunger levels in the south and looming famine in the north. Tragically, the death toll due to starvation in the besieged enclave has surged to 25, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents during this holy month.
Mar 12, 2024 11:34 ESTUK Minister Warns Against Restricting Access to Al-Aqsa During Ramadan
Tariq Ahmad, the UK Minister of State overseeing relations with the Middle East, North Africa, and the UN, has emphasized the importance of ensuring unrestricted access to Jerusalem's holy sites, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.
In a social media post, Ahmad urged Israel to permit unhindered access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that any restrictions during Ramadan could exacerbate tensions and infringe upon the rights of Muslims to worship freely.
Mar 12, 2024 11:32 ESTArraba Residents March in Protest Against Killing of Palestinian Man
Residents of Arraba, situated south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, organized a large-scale public march condemning the killing of Palestinian man Muhammad Jaber. Jaber, a native of Arraba, was fatally shot by Israeli forces, who alleged he was armed and planning an attack, in an incident north of Tulkarem.
The demonstration comes in response to escalating tensions following Jaber's death. Israeli military operations have been reported in several locations across the occupied West Bank, including Silat ad-Dhahr, al-Fandaqumiya, al-Jalama, Arana, Arabbuna, Beit Qad, Bir Nabala, Shuqba, and near the village of Zibdeh in the Yabad area.
Mar 12, 2024 11:31 EST"President Biden: No Meeting Planned with Netanyahu, No Address to Israeli Parliament Scheduled"
Biden has clarified that there is no scheduled meeting with Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister. Additionally, he stated that there are currently no plans to address the Israeli parliament, contrary to previous media reports. This announcement comes after Biden's earlier expression of hope for a ceasefire during a visit to a New York ice cream shop, more than two weeks ago. Despite the passage of time, a ceasefire has not yet materialized.