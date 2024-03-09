Israel’s war on Gaza live: Civilian Deaths and Malnutrition Crisis Worsen

Israeli forces escalate Gaza attacks, leaving 13 civilians dead, including women and children in Nuseirat camp, and demolishing a residential tower in Rafah. In northern Gaza, malnutrition claims the lives of an infant and a young woman, totaling 25 deaths. Canada and Sweden reinstate funding to UNRWA amid accusations that Israel coerced staff to fabricate ties to Hamas. Mossad confirms ongoing truce talks, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urges allies to halt Gaza aggression. Since October 7, Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed 30,960 Palestinians, with 72,524 injured; Israel reports 1,139 deaths and captives from Hamas attacks.