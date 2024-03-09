Israel’s war on Gaza live: Civilian Deaths and Malnutrition Crisis Worsen

Israeli forces escalate Gaza attacks, leaving 13 civilians dead, including women and children in Nuseirat camp, and demolishing a residential tower in Rafah. In northern Gaza, malnutrition claims the lives of an infant and a young woman, totaling 25 deaths. Canada and Sweden reinstate funding to UNRWA amid accusations that Israel coerced staff to fabricate ties to Hamas. Mossad confirms ongoing truce talks, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urges allies to halt Gaza aggression. Since October 7, Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed 30,960 Palestinians, with 72,524 injured; Israel reports 1,139 deaths and captives from Hamas attacks.
-
Mar 10, 2024 14:23 ESTBiden Urges Rafah Evacuation Plan, Reveals Israeli Foreign Ministery
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz revealed that President Biden is pressing for a comprehensive plan to evacuate Palestinians ahead of a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah.
In statements quoted by Israeli public radio, Katz emphasized the necessity of relocating Palestinians from the conflict-stricken region. He stated, "We evacuated more than a million Palestinians from north to south, and now we have to move them west and to other areas before the Rafah operation."
-
Mar 10, 2024 14:22 ESTDisplaced Palestinians Find Shelter in School of Hope Amidst Israeli Bombardment
In the heart of Rafah lies the El-Amal Rehabilitation Society, a beacon of hope amid the chaos of conflict. Typically bustling with deaf students navigating its corridors, the school has transformed into a refuge for families fleeing Israel's unrelenting assault on Gaza.
Nestled within a sunny yard adorned with trees and a children's play area, the two-story building teems with life, albeit under dire circumstances. Instead of the usual academic fervor, classrooms now accommodate displaced families seeking sanctuary from the indiscriminate bombing ravaging their communities.
-
Mar 10, 2024 14:21 ESTIsrael Strikes Al-Mawasi, Designated ‘Safe Zone’, for Third Consecutive Time
Amidst the ongoing devastation and dire humanitarian crisis engulfing the Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes persist with unabated intensity, leaving no respite for its beleaguered inhabitants.
In the relentless onslaught spanning the past 24 hours, every corner of the Gaza Strip has borne the brunt of Israeli aggression. However, the gravest repercussions unfolded within the purportedly designated "safe zone" of al-Mawasi.
Despite being instructed by the Israeli military to evacuate to al-Mawasi during the initial stages of the conflict, residents found themselves subjected to heavy bombardment, marking the third consecutive attack on the area.
-
Mar 10, 2024 14:20 ESTCalls Intensify for Land Access to Deliver Aid to Gaza, Warns Humanitarian Agency
As Gaza plunges deeper into a dire humanitarian crisis, humanitarian agencies have issued stark warnings to the international community, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate action to avert catastrophe. Meg Sattler, CEO of Ground Truth Solutions, underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that months of forewarnings have culminated in a critical humanitarian emergency in Gaza.
Sattler emphasized the imperative of respecting humanitarian law and opening land borders to facilitate the delivery of aid into Gaza. Despite repeated calls for action, no substantive measures have been taken to address the unfolding crisis.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:49 ESTGrandfather Survives Israeli Attack on Home: "Not a Single Inch is Safe"
In a tragic Israeli air strike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, 21 displaced Palestinians sought refuge, only to face devastation and loss. Among the casualties were at least 13 women and children, including five-month-old Zeina and six-year-old Omar.
The grandfather of one of the deceased children recounted the harrowing experience to Al Jazeera, revealing that he was the lone man amidst the women and children seeking sanctuary. His poignant words echoed the grim reality faced by Gazans: "Not a single inch is safe."
Dispelling Israeli claims of safe zones, the grandfather emphasized the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, asserting that civilians across Gaza are in constant peril. Despite being told that southwards was secure, they found themselves compelled to seek refuge where tragedy struck.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:49 ESTDeir al-Balah Hospital Appeals for Urgent Medical Aid
Khalil al-Dakran, the spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, has issued a desperate plea to the global community for immediate assistance in procuring essential medical supplies and fuel. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he outlined the critical situation unfolding at the hospital:
- Over the past hours, the hospital has received more than 37 bodies and 118 wounded individuals.
- Due to severe space constraints and a shortage of medical resources, the hospital is unable to accommodate the influx of injuries.
- Continuous airstrikes have targeted the central governorate and the al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis since yesterday, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
- Many nearby hospitals are incapacitated, further straining the region's healthcare infrastructure.
- Despite efforts, the hospital can only provide basic healthcare to the wounded, with a severe shortage of operating rooms.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:48 ESTPalestinians Pray in Shrinking Spaces as Israel Destroys Over 1,000 Mosques
In a devastating wave of destruction, Israeli attacks since October 7 have razed more than 1,000 mosques across Gaza, leaving Palestinian Muslims with dwindling spaces for prayer and congregation.
Among the casualties of the relentless airstrikes is the al-Huda Mosque in Rafah, which now lies in ruins following a targeted attack last month. Erected in 1952, the mosque once stood as one of the largest in the region, boasting a spacious library and prayer area capable of accommodating over 1,500 worshippers. However, in the wake of destruction, prayers are now conducted in significantly reduced spaces.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:22 ESTUN Chief Stands in Solidarity with Gaza During Ramadan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has conveyed a message of solidarity with the people of Gaza as Muslims worldwide commence the holy month of Ramadan. In a video statement, Guterres emphasized the significance of Ramadan, describing it as a time characterized by peace, resilience, and generosity. He expressed heartfelt support for those enduring hardships in Gaza, stating that amidst challenges, the spirit of Ramadan serves as a source of hope and a reminder of our collective humanity. Guterres's message underscores the UN's commitment to standing with communities facing adversity, particularly during this sacred time of reflection and unity.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:22 EST"UK MP Diane Abbott Slams Media Coverage of Pro-Palestinian Marches"
UK MP Diane Abbott has condemned the media's portrayal of pro-Palestinian demonstrations following marches in London over the weekend. In a statement on X, Abbott, an independent MP, emphasized the peaceful nature of the protests, calling for an end to the negative portrayal by both media outlets and right-wing politicians. Abbott, who previously served as a Labour MP for over thirty years, faced consequences within the party last year when she lost the party whip.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:20 ESTBiden Criticizes Netanyahu, Says Approach to Gaza War Is "Hurting Israel"
US President Joe Biden has delivered sharp criticism to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that Netanyahu is "hurting Israel more than helping Israel" in his handling of the Gaza war. In an interview aired by MSNBC, Biden expressed support for Israel's right to address the threat from Hamas but urged Netanyahu to prioritize the impact on innocent lives. Addressing the growing death toll in Gaza, Biden remarked that such actions are contrary to Israel's principles, describing them as a significant mistake. Additionally, he labeled a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah, where over 1.4 million Palestinians seek refuge, as a "red line," while emphasizing the importance of maintaining defensive capabilities like the Iron Dome.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:20 ESTIsraeli Anti-Zionists Endure Police Brutality and Defamation to Call for War's End
Since the violent attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and military sites on October 7, Israeli anti-Zionists have faced accusations of treason for advocating Palestinian human rights. Many of these activists are urging for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to halt what they perceive as collective punishment and genocide against Palestinians.
Maya, a Jewish Israeli, emphasized the rejection of Jewish supremacy by anti-Zionists, stating, “Israelis fail to grasp the significance of the Palestinian narrative, rooted in the Nakba, refugee crisis, and the right of return. If we cannot address these issues, progress remains elusive.”
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:19 ESTSurvivor Recounts Nuseirat Bombing: "We Were All Civilians"
An elderly survivor of an Israeli airstrike on a residence in the Nuseirat refugee camp revealed that all occupants, except for himself, were women and children. Speaking anonymously to Al Jazeera, he denounced Israeli claims of safe zones within Gaza, asserting that nowhere in the territory is truly safe from attacks.
"We were misled to believe that areas south of the Gaza Valley were safe," he stated. "We had no choice but to seek refuge here. We were all civilians," he emphasized, clarifying that the group comprised solely of women and children, with him being the only adult male.
The building sheltered 21 displaced Palestinians, tragically resulting in the deaths of at least 13 individuals during the bombing. The survivor's testimony sheds light on the devastating toll of the conflict on innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:18 ESTCampaign Group Condemns Alleged Israeli Torture of UNRWA Staff
Gerald Staberock, the secretary-general of the World Organisation Against Torture, has denounced allegations of Israeli torture against UNRWA staff, accusing authorities of coercing false confessions regarding the agency's supposed ties to Hamas.
Staberock emphasized that such actions violate the UN Convention Against Torture, declaring his stance against the use of torture and coerced confessions in any form. Last week, UNRWA disclosed that its staff members faced threats and coercion while in Israeli detention, leading to fabricated statements against the agency's integrity.
Despite these allegations, Canada and Sweden have reaffirmed their support for UNRWA by renewing funding.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:06 ESTUS Military Dispatches Ship to Construct 'Temporary Pier' in Gaza
The US Central Command has confirmed the departure of a US army ship from the United States, tasked with delivering supplies to construct a "temporary pier" in Gaza. This initiative follows President Biden's announcement of US humanitarian aid to Gaza via sea, with the ship setting sail less than 36 hours after the declaration.
Sigrid Kaag, the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, has expressed concerns regarding the reliance on air and sea deliveries, emphasizing that they cannot fully compensate for the shortage of supply routes on land.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:06 ESTBiden's Contradictory Remarks on 'Red Lines' in Gaza
In a recent interview, President Biden made statements regarding Israel and Gaza that appeared contradictory at times.
Initially, Biden stated that Israel's potential invasion of Rafah would constitute a "red line" for him. However, he swiftly retracted, affirming his unwavering support for Israel, emphasizing the critical nature of its defense.
Biden clarified that he would not halt weapon supplies to Israel, including the Iron Dome system, crucial for its defense.
Furthermore, the President expressed concerns about civilian casualties, asserting that Israel cannot afford more Palestinian deaths resulting from actions against Hamas.
-
Mar 10, 2024 13:03 ESTIsrael Launches Deadly Attacks Across Gaza: Nuseirat, Deir el-Balah, Khan Younis Hit
A number of Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes last night which targeted the area of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, the area that has been designated as a ‘safe zone’ by the Israeli army, pic.twitter.com/yCj9kIZBNE— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 10, 2024
Gaza witnessed yet another harrowing day marked by a series of Israeli attacks targeting various areas of the Strip. The deadliest assault occurred in the Nuseirat refugee camp, claiming the lives of at least 13 individuals, predominantly young children, as Israel struck buildings sheltering evacuees and residents.
Images from Nuseirat depict scenes of devastation, with entire structures demolished and extensive damage inflicted upon the surroundings. In Deir el-Balah, another targeted house resulted in the loss of at least five lives.
Reports also indicate artillery shelling in Deir el-Balah and confrontations in eastern Khan Younis, underscoring the relentless nature of the ongoing military campaign.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:58 ESTUS Maritime Aid Plan for Gaza Raises Concerns
Ardi Imseis, a former UNRWA official, has raised concerns over the US proposal to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea. Imseis questions the necessity of maritime aid when Israel maintains six accessible land crossings capable of delivering aid on a large scale.
"As the occupying power, Israel bears the responsibility to provide humanitarian relief to the civilian population in Gaza," stated Imseis, a professor at Queens University, Canada. He emphasized the need for greater pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations regarding humanitarian aid.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:57 ESTEmbracing Ramadan in Rafah: Mosque Ruins Become Prayer Space
In the wake of extensive destruction, with over 1,000 mosques razed since October 7, Palestinian Muslims in Gaza persist in observing Ramadan and gathering for prayers.
The al-Faruq mosque in Rafah, erected in 1952 and reduced to rubble during an Israeli raid last month, stands as a testament to resilience. Despite the devastation, worshippers convene amidst the ruins to fulfill their religious duties.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:55 ESTDeadly Israeli Attack Hits Deir el-Balah: Five Killed, Others Trapped
A deadly Israeli assault struck Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, as reported by the Wafa news agency. The attack, which occurred on Saturday evening, targeted two houses, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals. Tragically, several others remain trapped beneath the rubble, their fate uncertain amid ongoing rescue efforts.
The harrowing incident adds to the escalating toll of civilian casualties in Gaza, further underscoring the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the region.
RT @Timesofgaza "In the dead of a freezing night, a young man refuses to leave his deceased brother's side after he was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah pic.twitter.com/sH2Kq1rB6Q"— Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) March 9, 2024
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:52 ESTTel Aviv Protests Demand Netanyahu's Resignation, Release of Gaza Captives
Tel Aviv witnessed intensified protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the release of captives held in Gaza.
Hostage Square became the focal point of demonstrations initiated by families of the captives, persisting for 22 weeks with the singular objective of securing their loved ones' freedom.
In Kaplan Square, the hub of intelligence ministries and the Ministry of Defence, a larger protest unfolded, resulting in highway blockades and subsequent arrests.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:52 ESTIsraeli Soldiers Allegedly Steal Dozens of Bodies from Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis
Amidst the siege faced by Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, reports suggest Israeli occupation soldiers have purportedly stolen numerous bodies buried by citizens within the hospital premises. Witnesses claim that bulldozers were employed to demolish graves, allowing the soldiers to abscond with the bodies.
The shocking incident unveils the extent of the oppression faced by Palestinians under the prolonged occupation. Such actions not only violate basic human rights but also inflict profound emotional anguish on families already enduring immense suffering.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:46 EST400,000 Gather for Pro-Palestine Rally in London, Defying Claims of Unsafe Space
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) reported a staggering turnout of approximately 400,000 individuals at their 10th national march for Palestine in central London.
Addressing concerns raised by the UK government's counter-extremism commissioner regarding pro-Palestine rallies, the PSC rebuffed claims that such gatherings create unsafe conditions for Jews in London over the weekend.
In a statement on X, the PSC highlighted the participation of 13 different Jewish organizations in the National March for Palestine, asserting that their presence contradicts assertions of insecurity.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:43 ESTIsraeli Forces Detain 3 in Overnight Raids on Ramallah
Israeli forces conducted overnight raids on homes in Ramallah, occupied West Bank, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, including a woman.
In addition to the raids in Ramallah, Israeli forces also conducted searches in several homes in Birzeit, located north of Ramallah.
The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported that at least 7,450 individuals have been arrested in the occupied West Bank since October 7.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:28 ESTBaby and Children Rescued from Rubble Following Deadly Nuseirat Strike
In the aftermath of an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, rescuers worked tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of a baby and several young children from the rubble.
The devastating strike, which occurred on Saturday, leveled a residential building, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 13 individuals. The heart-wrenching scene underscores the tragic toll of the ongoing violence in Gaza, particularly on innocent civilians, including the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:27 EST'Genocide Joe': Activist Interrupts Biden Speech in Georgia
During a campaign speech in Atlanta, Georgia, a pro-Palestine activist disrupted Joe Biden, shouting "You’re a dictator, genocide Joe," highlighting the plight of Palestinians and accusing the US leader of complicity in their suffering.
Videos circulating online captured the interruption as the activist condemned the loss of Palestinian lives, particularly among children. Secret Service personnel removed the protester from the scene, according to local media reports.
Following the disruption, Biden acknowledged the protester's passion, stating he did not "resent" it.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:27 ESTGaza Woman's Starvation Death Reveals Desperate Conditions
The tragic death of 20-year-old Shereen Abu Hazaa from malnutrition at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital sheds light on the dire humanitarian situation in the region, as recounted by a relative and a medic.
According to Abu Hazaa's relative, she suffered from a chronic illness and required essential nutrients like fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat, which were unavailable due to financial constraints exacerbated by the ongoing conflict. The lack of resources ultimately led to her untimely demise.
A medic at the hospital lamented the scarcity of essential medication, revealing that Abu Hazaa succumbed to dehydration and malnutrition.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:18 ESTAirdrops Over Gaza: Symbolism Over Substance in Humanitarian Crisis
As Israel's war on Gaza surpasses 150 days, the US conducted airdrops of aid into the Palestinian territory, sparking criticism for its symbolic gesture that seemed more focused on optics than addressing urgent humanitarian needs.
The spectacle of airdrops, captured by news cameras, underscored the complexities and inadequacies of international responses to the crisis in Gaza. While the gesture may have grabbed headlines, its impact on the ground remains questionable as the people of Gaza continue to grapple with dire living conditions and limited access to basic necessities.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:17 ESTIsraeli Bombing Strikes Home in Beit Lahiya, Resulting in Deaths and Injuries
According to reports, a devastating Israeli airstrike targeted the home of the Abu Nasser family in Beit Lahiya, located north of Gaza City, resulting in multiple casualties.
The attack, which also affected a house near the Abu al-Qumsan Mosque in Beit Lahiya, has been confirmed by the Wafa news agency, which reported deaths and injuries in the aftermath.
Details surrounding the casualties and extent of damage are still emerging, with efforts underway to gather more information on the tragic incident.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:17 ESTUS NGO Worker Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza Shelter
A Palestinian aid worker employed by a US charity lost his life in an Israeli attack on his shelter in Gaza's Deir el-Balah, as confirmed by the nongovernmental organization Anera.
Mousa Shawwa, a dedicated member of Anera, tragically perished despite the organization's efforts to provide his shelter's coordinates for protection, including recent submissions just days prior to the attack.
Anera, which extends aid to refugees in Palestine, Jordan, and Lebanon, expressed profound sorrow over Shawwa's untimely death. He is the fifth member of a US humanitarian aid group to lose their life in the conflict in Gaza.
-
Mar 10, 2024 12:16 ESTIsrael Destroys Gaza Office of Children’s Charity
The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) revealed that its sole remaining office in Gaza has been obliterated in an Israeli airstrike, marking a devastating blow to the organization's humanitarian efforts.
In a statement shared on X, the PCRF accompanied images showing the wreckage of the building reduced to rubble. Despite the destruction, the group expressed gratitude that no fatalities or severe injuries occurred during the bombings.
Founded in 1991 by humanitarians in the US, the PCRF has been dedicated to providing essential medical care to injured and ill children who lack access to treatment within the local medical system.
-
Mar 10, 2024 11:42 ESTInternational Aid to Reach Gaza Through Cyprus Maritime Corridor
Several nations are attempting to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the majority of their trucks are stuck in Egypt. Israel permits limited aid to enter Gaza via land routes. The establishment of a new maritime corridor between Cyprus and Gaza brings hope for delivering crucial aid to the war-torn enclave.
-
Mar 10, 2024 11:42 ESTIsraeli Forces Conduct Raids Across West Bank, Prompting Clashes and Arrests
Israeli forces initiated raids across various locations in the occupied West Bank, as reported by the Wafa news agency. The operations resulted in the arrest of four young men in Ein al-Sakhout village in the northern West Bank. Raids occurred late Friday and early Saturday in Tulkarem, Jenin, Bethlehem, and Qalqilya. In the Nur Shams camp near Tulkarem, clashes erupted as Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, deployed live rounds and demolished infrastructure including roads, water lines, and greenhouses.
-
Mar 10, 2024 11:41 ESTIsraeli Air Raid Injures Several in Rafah
Reports indicate that Israeli forces conducted an air strike on a residential building in Rafah, injuring "a number of citizens." The attack, occurring at dawn, targeted the Al Masry residential tower situated in the heart of Rafah city.