Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ceasefire Eludes as Biden Expresses Concern; More Deaths from Starvation

President Joe Biden expressed doubts about reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza before Ramadan, citing ongoing violence in East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials reported three more children succumbed to malnutrition at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, bringing the starvation toll to 23. Tragically, five individuals perished due to failed parachute openings during aid box drops, underscoring the challenge of delivering humanitarian relief amid Israeli restrictions. The grim toll of Israeli attacks since October 7 includes 30,878 Palestinian deaths and 72,402 injuries, while Israel recorded 1,139 fatalities from Hamas attacks, with dozens held captive.