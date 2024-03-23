Israeli Army Admits Error in Hamas Leaders' Arrest Claims at Gaza's Shifa Hospital

After the denial announced by an official in the "Hamas" movement of what the Israeli army claimed about the arrest of a number of leaders of the movement inside the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, after storming it a few days ago, Tel Aviv admitted that an error caused it in a glitch related to information about the detainees.

Operation Details and Initial Claims

The main spokesman of the Israeli army, Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that the forces arrested hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, including a number of security officials and military commanders, during the expanded raid on the main hospital in Gaza, according to the "Reuters" news agency. Israeli forces entered the "Shifa Hospital" in Gaza City in the early hours of Monday morning and began combing the large complex, which the army says is connected to a network of tunnels used as a base for Palestinian militants. Hagari said in a statement that the Storming of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza came as part of a successful military trick through which his forces were able to trap the leaders of "Hamas" and lead them into a trap. He pointed to the arrest of 500 suspects, including 358 activists of the "Hamas" and"Islamic Jihad" movements and their field commanders, and one of them is a senior commander who is considered the fourth in terms of leadership training in the Gaza Strip, after Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, who is Raed Saad, head of the operations department at the command of the military arm of "Hamas". To prove this, the military published a photo list of 220 of these detainees.

Counterclaims and Public Reaction

Hagari claimed that this list belongs to senior Hamas leaders who were arrested during the ongoing operation at the Shifa compound, and that he cannot reveal their identity now, because the intelligence is investigating them and the information they will give in the investigation will be useful in the coming days. "A number of saboteurs are currently holed up in the emergency department of the Shifa Medical Complex, and if they do not surrender, they will be killed,"he said. A Hamas official published a statement in which he sarcastically said that a number of the photos on the list belong to people who are currently outside Gaza, while others belong to "martyrs", giving as an example the photos of three doctors who appear on the list, but the Israeli authorities arrested them last month and released them today at large. He said that a large number of the owners of the photos are civilians and government employees, including doctors and medical team workers. The photos also include civilians from the area around the Shifa compound or from refugees in nearby shelters.

Admissions and Ongoing Operations

As a result, social media networks were filled with a loud reaction, mostly against the Israeli army, many of which mocked it and challenged the credibility of the army spokesman Hagari. The latter issued statements on Friday morning admitting that his data is incomplete and that Raed Saad is not actually detained, pointing out that there were some mistakes that occurred in publishing the list of detainees due to an unfortunate mistake. But the spokesman repeated his claims about the Shifa hospital, saying that the "Hamas" movement used this medical complex as a military headquarters, that weapons and tunnels were found under the facility, and that he continues his work to arrest those who were not arrested from those wanted. It is noteworthy that Israel considers Raed Saad one of the most dangerous officials of "Hamas" and has tried to assassinate him several times in the past. It is noteworthy that the "Shifa Hospital", the largest hospital in Gaza before the war, is now one of the few partially functioning medical facilities in the north of the Strip, and also shelters displaced civilians. Israel faced heavy criticism last November when its forces raided the hospital for the first time.