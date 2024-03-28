Israel Struggles to Eliminate Hamas Amid Shift in US Support and International Pressure

Intelligence officials admitted that Israel may not be able to destroy Hamas, despite 5 months of heavy fighting in Gaza.

Sources warned that the main Israeli goal in Gaza is facing failure, as the tide of international support turns against Israel.

Israel believes it has dismantled Hamas' main command structure in the central and northern Gaza Strip, but significant pockets of resistance remain.

Senior officials told the British Telegraph newspaper that 4 of the 24 Hamas battalions were untouched, having fled to safety in Rafah, which Israel is preparing to storm.

But Israel believes that it is too late to find and destroy them because the United States has "turned its back on Israel," according to the Telegraph.

The United States this week allowed the passage of a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, after months of supporting Israel's right to defend itself. Frustration has been growing at the White House over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"If you had asked me this a month ago, I would have definitely said yes (we can eliminate Hamas) because at that time the Americans were supporting Israel," said an Israeli intelligence source, stressing that the assessment has completely changed now.

They warned that Hamas is focused on surviving until the summer, when the US election campaign begins, and support for Israel is likely to wane further.

Strategic Setbacks

"The pressure is mounting on Israel to somehow reach a deal, which means that Hamas can survive," the source said, adding that Hamas and the Iranians are playing for this to happen.

Weapons production in Gaza

The Telegraph quoted an Israeli intelligence source as saying that the Israeli military believes that some of Hamas' underground weapons production facilities in Gaza are still intact.

He said that the failure of the Israeli army to enter Rafah in force means that the survival of Hamas is the most likely possibility, according to him.

Diminishing Support

The Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted IDF sources as saying that there are currently no indications that the army will be able to rescue more prisoners, or kill more Hamas leaders.

Future Implications

This evolving situation underscores the complexities of international conflict and the limitations of military action in achieving political goals. As Israel recalibrates its strategy in the face of changing global dynamics, the prospect of reaching some form of agreement with Hamas appears increasingly likely. This development not only reflects the shifting sands of international politics but also highlights the resilience of Hamas in the face of extensive military efforts to dismantle it.