Israel Accepts US Settlement Proposal Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Awaits Hamas Response

Despite Hamas ' assertion that positions remain far apart between it and the Israeli side regarding the upcoming prisoner exchange deal and the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli official indicated that his country agreed to the settlement proposal put forward by the United States.

He also added that Israel is now waiting for answers from Hamas, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

Other Israeli officials confirmed that in the event of a positive response from Hamas, the Israeli delegation, which includes senior officials, will immediately return to Doha, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Differences of Opinion and Negotiation Dynamics

While informed Israeli sources saw that at the professional level in dealing with communications and the details of the prisoner deal, there are differences of opinion on the extent to which Hamas is ready to reach an agreement.

It also comes as the security delegation headed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who arrived in Washington at the invitation of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is expected to discuss the issue of storming the city of Rafah and alternative plans for it, as well as humanitarian efforts, the landing of aid by air and the progress of the construction of the pier in the Palestinian strip.

The US Proposal and Hamas's Stance

On Saturday, during the negotiations in Doha, the United States presented a "proposal that approximates" the views on the number of imprisoned Palestinian prisoners that Israel should release in exchange for each prisoner released by Hamas during a possible new truce in Gaza.

The said proposal included the release of 40 Israeli detainees out of 130 held by Hamas, with a 6-week ceasefire.

He also raised the idea of easing the conditions for the return of residents to northern Gaza.

Challenges Ahead

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, confirmed to Reuters that the movement had already submitted a proposal earlier this month, which Israel described as unrealistic, that the Israeli authorities release between 700 and a thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli female prisoners, minors, the elderly and the sick. He also held Israel responsible for the failure to reach an agreement because it has so far refused to commit to ending the military offensive, withdrawing its troops from the Gaza Strip and allowing the displaced to return to their homes in the North.

The Palestinian movement is committed to the return of the displaced to the north as well as a permanent ceasefire, while the Israeli side rejects this.