en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Irish Businessman Ignites Online Revolution with ‘Pennies for Palestine’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Irish Businessman Ignites Online Revolution with ‘Pennies for Palestine’

Tomás Nally, an esteemed businessman from Mullingar, has sparked an online revolution with his fundraising campaign, ‘Pennies for Palestine’. This initiative underscores the power of collective action, urging every individual in Ireland to donate a mere €5, and then pass on the appeal to ten friends. The ultimate goal? To ignite a viral fundraising movement that resonates across borders, uniting people in their shared humanity.

From Aid Work to Viral Fundraising

Best known for his notable aid work in Herzegovina and nursing in Uganda, Nally is no stranger to the struggles faced by those in conflict-stricken regions. It was the harrowing scenes of the Palestine conflict, broadcasted across television screens worldwide, that spurred him into action. Drawing from his past experiences, he knows the power of compassion and unity in mitigating human suffering. And thus, ‘Pennies for Palestine’ was born.

A Campaign of Clarity and Intent

While the conflict in Palestine is fraught with political complexities, Nally’s campaign is a beacon of clarity. It is staunchly anti-Hamas and pro-Palestine, embodying a humanitarian cause that transcends political affiliations. The focus is singular – to provide direct aid to innocent civilians caught in the crossfire, to save lives, and alleviate suffering.

Assurance of Transparent Fund Usage

In a landscape where the misappropriation of funds is a common concern, Nally’s campaign provides a breath of fresh air. He assures donors that every cent of the ‘Pennies for Palestine’ fundraiser will be strictly used for medical aid. His commitment to transparency and accountability serves to bolster public trust, and encourages a wider participation in this noble cause.

0
Human Rights Ireland Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation

By Rafia Tasleem

FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital: The Human Cost of Conflict

By Safak Costu

AllianceBernstein Celebrates Eight Years of Equality Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employe ...
@Human Rights · 36 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employe ...
heart comment 0
Islamabad Senator Honors City’s ‘Real VIPs’ at Festive Event

By Rizwan Shah

Islamabad Senator Honors City's 'Real VIPs' at Festive Event
Will Mellor’s Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV’s Post Office Scandal Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post Office Scandal Drama
Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil’s Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?

By Momen Zellmi

YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
Latest Headlines
World News
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
1 min
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
1 min
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
2 mins
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
2 mins
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
3 mins
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
3 mins
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
4 mins
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
4 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
4 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
14 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
29 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app