Ireland Stands with Palestine: Thousands Join Largest Ever Protest in Dublin

In a powerful display of solidarity with Palestine, thousands of protesters marched through Dublin, Ireland, in what has been described as the biggest pro-Palestine demonstration ever witnessed in the country. This march coincided with a global ‘day of action’ against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with similar protests being held in Cork and London. Over 70 groups endorsed the march, and the rally was organized by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Ireland’s Stance on Israel’s Actions in Gaza

The Irish Government’s refusal to support South Africa’s legal action against Israel was a significant point of contention during the protest. The South African legal case accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge that has gained traction among international human rights organizations. The protesters, joined by members of several political parties, trade unions, and student organizations, criticized the Irish Government’s stance and called for immediate sanctions against Israel.

Call for Ceasefire and Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

Amidst the waving of Palestinian flags and placards criticizing the Irish, US, and Israeli governments, the protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They also called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland. Speakers at the rally lambasted the Irish government for not supporting South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice. Veteran Northern Irish civil rights campaigner Bernadette McAliskey called on Irish leaders to boycott traditional St Patrick’s Day visits to Washington, accusing US President Joe Biden of ‘enabling genocide.’

Ending Note

The Dublin protest not only highlighted Ireland’s solidarity with Palestine but also underscored the mounting international pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza. As the death toll in Gaza rises, and the region grapples with a telecommunications blackout, the world watches in anticipation of the next move in this tragic conflict.