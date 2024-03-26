Imminent Famine in Gaza May Lead to Catastrophe Without Ceasefire and Increased Aid

As Gaza faces an unprecedented food crisis, with many residents resorting to eating leaves, Save the Children highlights the dire situation. According to a March 18 report by the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a staggering 30% of Gaza's population is experiencing catastrophic food insecurity, with none of the surveyed 2.1 million people being food secure. This alarming situation could lead to the declaration of a famine in Gaza's northern governates by May, and in southern Gaza by July, unless a ceasefire is established and aid supplies are accelerated.

Understanding the Severity of the Crisis

Famine, as defined by the IPC, requires evidence of extreme malnutrition or starvation among households. An area is classified as experiencing famine when at least 20% of households are in the most severe phase of food insecurity, coupled with a death rate from starvation exceeding two per day per 10,000 people. For children under five, the mortality rate must surpass four. This precise methodology underscores the gravity of the situation in Gaza, where the IPC has already identified the region as being in a food emergency phase, with parts of the north possibly having already entered into famine.

The Challenges of Data Collection in Gaza

Compiling accurate data on food security and malnutrition in conflict zones like Gaza is fraught with difficulties. The IPC had to rely on alternative data sources, including satellite images of agricultural land and telephonic surveys with shop owners, due to the challenges of conducting on-the-ground assessments. These findings reveal that 60% of Gaza's farmland and 56% of water facilities have been severely damaged, exacerbating the food crisis. Less than 5% of food trucks have been able to reach the northern parts of Gaza, highlighting the critical need for increased humanitarian aid and the opening of more corridors for aid delivery.

Global and Local Responses to the Crisis

The international community, including the European Council and the UN, has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. Calls for an immediate ceasefire, especially during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and the unconditional release of all hostages have been made to facilitate the delivery of much-needed aid. Despite these appeals and the provision of over 1.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians since 2000 by the EU and its member states, the situation remains dire. The recent ban on UNRWA aid deliveries by Israel has further restricted the flow of lifesaving assistance into Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated international action to prevent a full-scale famine.

The looming famine in Gaza not only represents a humanitarian crisis of significant proportions but also a challenge to the international community's capacity to respond effectively to prevent widespread suffering and loss of life. As the situation continues to evolve, the world watches and waits to see if the necessary actions will be taken to avert this disaster and provide the people of Gaza with the hope and support they desperately need.