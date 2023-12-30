en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates as Gaza Conflict Intensifies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST
Humanitarian Crisis Escalates as Gaza Conflict Intensifies

In a stark escalation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled to the town of Rafah, seeking refuge from Israel’s bombardment. The military offensive has displaced approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with many seeking shelter in areas that have also been targeted by bombings. Over 21,500 Palestinian casualties, mostly civilians, have been reported by the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza. The U.N. has criticized Israel for imposing severe restrictions on access to humanitarian aid, despite a U.N. Security Council demand for increased aid delivery. The entire Gaza population relies heavily on external humanitarian assistance, with reports of a quarter of the population facing starvation due to inadequate supply of essentials such as food and medicine.

Moving Towards a Humanitarian Crisis

Drone footage reveals vast camps of displaced individuals on Rafah’s outskirts, with the town’s population more than tripling to accommodate 850,000 people. The conditions in Rafah are dire, with polluted water, a broken sanitation system, and the spread of diseases among the overcrowded population. The conflict has not only caused destruction in central Gaza but also in the northern and southern regions.

International Condemnation and Calls for Ceasefire

Israel continues its military campaign, refusing international calls for a ceasefire, aiming to dismantle Hamas and retrieve over 100 hostages. The U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and ambassadors from various countries have expressed grave concern over the escalating hostilities and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Despite these appeals, Israel has escalated its air and ground offensive, forcing more displaced Palestinians to flee.

Escalating Humanitarian Catastrophe

The UNRWA reported that at least 308 people sheltering at its shelters have been killed since the war began. More than 1000 children have lost one or more limbs due to the conflict. Lack of access to essentials such as food, water, and medical care has resulted in deaths from starvation, dehydration, and infections. As the conflict enters its 82nd day, the situation in Gaza is reaching a level of human suffering that is simply catastrophic.

0
Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Security Council Passes Resolution for Aid Deliveries to Gaza Amid Conflict

By Safak Costu

Bahrain's Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Pulse of Solidarity Amidst Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Human Cost of Gaza Conflict: A Palestinian Woman's Heartbreaking Loss

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Bombardment Intensifies, Gaza Crisis Deepens ...
@Israel · 58 mins
Israeli Bombardment Intensifies, Gaza Crisis Deepens ...
heart comment 0
UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza
Gaza’s Desperate Plea: End the Violence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza's Desperate Plea: End the Violence
Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians Arrested

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians Arrested
Bahrain Rally Amplifies Global Call for Palestinian Rights and End to Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain Rally Amplifies Global Call for Palestinian Rights and End to Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
52 seconds
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
4 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
5 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
5 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
8 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
8 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
10 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
12 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app