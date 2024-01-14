en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Denounces IDF’s Gaza Efforts as ‘Failure’ on 100th Day of Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Denounces IDF’s Gaza Efforts as ‘Failure’ on 100th Day of Conflict

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah marked the 100th day of what he termed the ‘Zionist aggression’ in Gaza with a fiery speech. Criticizing the Israeli military’s operations in the region, Nasrallah claimed they have yielded ‘nothing except failure’. This rhetoric underscores the enduring animosity between Hezbollah, a Shiite Islamist militant group based in Lebanon, and Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been embroiled in countless conflicts with Gaza, controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hezbollah’s Role in the Regional Narrative

Nasrallah’s statements contribute to a broader narrative of resistance against Israel by various regional groups, including Hezbollah. The Gaza conflict regularly escalates into exchanges of rocket fire and air strikes, creating a volatile situation punctuated by sporadic outbreaks of violence. The resulting casualties on both sides and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to fuel tensions.

An Overview of the 100-Day Toll

The toll of the Israel-Hamas war has been significant. The 100-day conflict has seen a high civilian death toll, including a large number of children, and has displaced almost two million people. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and the infrastructure damage is extensive. The World Health Organization has highlighted the shortage of medical supplies, pointing to considerable challenges faced by Gaza’s hospitals.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Cross-Border Skirmishes

Apart from the internal turmoil, the conflict has seen Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia engage in cross-border skirmishes with Israel. This further exacerbates the situation, raising concerns about the conflict spilling over into a broader regional confrontation. The role of Hamas, its vast network of tunnels, and the international criticism faced by Israel have also been highlighted.

As we mark the 100th day of conflict, Nasrallah’s denunciation of Israeli military efforts in Gaza as ‘failure’ reflects the complex dynamics of this ongoing strife. With the humanitarian crisis deepening and the specter of ever-widening regional fallout looming, the situation remains far from resolution.

0
Conflict & Defence Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
4 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
In an unprecedented move, the Asantehene, traditional monarch of the Asante people in Ghana, has publicly commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative impact on the Ghana Police Service. This commendation is not just an accolade, but a reflection of the growing public confidence in a force that
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
Suicide Attack at Nimroz Governor's Building: An Echo of Ongoing Security Challenges
35 mins ago
Suicide Attack at Nimroz Governor's Building: An Echo of Ongoing Security Challenges
North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Escalating Regional Tensions
36 mins ago
North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Escalating Regional Tensions
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
6 mins ago
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
Pentagon Assures US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III's Good Health Amid Global Security Concerns
23 mins ago
Pentagon Assures US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III's Good Health Amid Global Security Concerns
The Royal Marines' Recruitment Crisis: Battling for the Elite 0.1 Percent
30 mins ago
The Royal Marines' Recruitment Crisis: Battling for the Elite 0.1 Percent
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
1 min
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
3 mins
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
5 mins
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
6 mins
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
9 mins
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
11 mins
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
11 mins
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Lucknow's Torch Rally: A Beacon for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
12 mins
Lucknow's Torch Rally: A Beacon for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
TMC Protest in Kolkata: A Stand Against Rising Prices and Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies
12 mins
TMC Protest in Kolkata: A Stand Against Rising Prices and Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app