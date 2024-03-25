Hamas: Netanyahu's Plan to Invade Rafah Poses Challenge to International Community

Despite the continuation of negotiations and the efforts of mediators to reach an agreement between Hamas and Israel on a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still insists on entering the southern city of Rafah.

Advertisment

The Hamas movement considered that Netanyahu, with his intention to invade the city crowded with displaced people, defies all international calls and positions that warn of a military operation in Rafah.

She also added in a statement on Monday that Netanyahu continues to use religious rhetoric "to achieve his political goals" by escalating the war in Gaza.

Historical Rhetoric in Modern Conflict

Advertisment

The Israeli prime minister said in a religious meeting with the elements of the Erez battalion of the military police, "today we commemorate the anniversary of Purim, as more than 2000 years ago in the Persian Empire, the character of Haman the evil unjust anti-Semitic, and sought to remove the Jews from the face of the earth, so the Jews rose up, United, fought and won an absolute victory," as he put it.

He also likened what is happening in Gaza today to the past, saying, "at the moment, a new oppressor has appeared in modern Persia, The Iranian regime, which seeks to eliminate the state of the Jews. We have already seen what one of the tails of this oppressor did. Hamas committed on October 7 what President Biden also called an absolute evil, " he said.

Netanyahu's Absolute Victory Claim

Advertisment

"It is impossible to triumph over absolute evil if it is kept intact in Rafah. And as in ancient times, like our brothers, we unite, fight and also win. We will enter Rafah to achieve absolute victory. We have killed Haman and we will kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as well," he said.

It is noteworthy that many Western countries, led by the United States and also Arab, as well as UN organizations, have repeatedly warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Israeli forces overrun Rafah," he said.

The city is home to about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who have no safe place to turn to.