Hamas Frames Main Conflict with US Support in Israeli Gaza War, Rejects Direct Talks

Mahmoud al-Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, in an interview with Al-Araby TV, emphasized the group's perception of battling not just Israel but the United States, accusing it of broad support in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Mardawi's comments came amidst indirect Doha talks aimed at a Gaza ceasefire, where a US compromise was proposed but seen by Hamas as a diversion. The resistance vows to continue its defense against what it terms as genocidal actions by Israel, backed by the US.

Background of the Gaza Conflict

Since October 7, following a significant Hamas operation in response to Israeli aggressions, Gaza has been under severe attack by Israel with US backing. Claims of aiming to 'destroy Hamas' and rescue Israeli captives have led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinian casualties. The conflict, now nearly six months long, shows no sign of abating, with both sides holding firm on their stances.

International Talks and Proposals

Recent talks in Doha, involving indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, saw a US compromise proposal reportedly accepted by Tel Aviv. This proposal, details of which remain scarce, suggested an increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for Israeli captives. However, Hamas views such proposals skeptically, focusing on the broader issue of US support for Israel and the need for a ceasefire that addresses Palestinian rights and ends the genocide.

Palestinian Resistance and Future Prospects

Despite overwhelming odds, the Palestinian resistance, as highlighted by Mardawi, remains resilient. The struggle for Palestine's freedom from Israeli occupation is described as enduring, with a clear refusal to negotiate directly with what Hamas considers a US proxy. The ongoing conflict, exacerbated by international interventions and proposals, continues to draw attention to the plight of Palestinians and the complex geopolitics involving the US and Israel.

As discussions and proposals for ceasefires and prisoner exchanges unfold, the core issues at the heart of the Gaza conflict remain unresolved. The future holds uncertain prospects for peace and stability in the region, with the Palestinian resistance staunch in its fight against Israeli occupation and its powerful ally, the United States. This enduring conflict not only highlights the geopolitical complexities but also the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.