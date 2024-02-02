Hamas Considers Longer-Term Truce Proposal with Israeli Support, Say Officials in Talks in Cairo

The cease-fire proposal, an endeavor to pacify the escalating tension between Hamas and Israel, is under serious consideration by Hamas. The proposal encompasses extended intermissions in combat and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees. However, Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, are dismissing certain crucial elements of this offer while stationed in Cairo. Their demand for a complete termination of Israeli military operations in Gaza and withdrawal of Israeli forces remains unwavering.

Intensifying Diplomatic Efforts

The United States has expressed apprehension over an Algerian draft UN Security Council resolution for an immediate Gaza cease-fire. The US Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stressed the need for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, voicing worries that this resolution might interfere with ongoing diplomatic efforts. The Security Council's resolution faces hurdles, especially in averting a US veto, which could potentially derail sensitive negotiations.

Concurrently, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, during his Beirut visit, advocated for dialogue geared towards a Palestinian state. French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also actively participating in diplomatic efforts in the region.

The Humanitarian Cost

A surge in violence witnessed Hamas killing 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages during attacks on Israel in October last year. This prompted an Israeli offensive in Gaza, resulting in 27,131 fatalities according to figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Looking Ahead

The cease-fire proposal, despite its rejection on certain fronts, remains a beacon of hope for de-escalating the tension between Hamas and Israel. It is incumbent upon the international community and diplomatic channels to ensure the proposal's acceptance, thereby averting further humanitarian cost and paving a path towards peace and stability in the region.