Global Protests Erupt in Response to US Military Action and Israel-Hamas Conflict

A pro-Palestinian protest in Washington D.C. on Jan. 13 escalated into clashes between the demonstrators and riot police, leading to a near breach of the White House’s exterior gate. The demonstration was triggered by the United States’ recent military retaliation against Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group, following attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The US Strike and Protest Aftermath

On Jan. 11, President Joe Biden confirmed the strikes as a direct response to the Houthi attacks, vowing to implement further measures to safeguard people and international commerce. Amid these tensions, allegations surfaced regarding potential infiltration by Hamas terrorist group affiliates within the protest crowds. Protesters from across the country, including Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin, descended on Washington DC, demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and protesting US aid to Israel.

UK Protests and Police Action

Simultaneously, Palestinian activists in the UK revealed plans to disrupt the London Stock Exchange as part of a weeklong action against UK institutions complicit in Israeli apartheid. The Metropolitan Police, taking these threats seriously, have made significant arrests and are preparing for potential disruptions.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates

Amidst these global reactions, the Israel-Hamas conflict has escalated. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to continue their campaign against Hamas, despite 100 days of war on Gaza. Meanwhile, the United States marked the 100th day of war in Gaza, with President Biden acknowledging the hostages held in Gaza, and urging Israel to lead a large-scale deal for their return. The ongoing conflict has seen intensified raids and killings of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with 352 Palestinians, including 94 children, killed since October 7.