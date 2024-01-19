Georgetown University Honors Fallen Gazan Academics in Moving Vigil

On January 18, a solemn procession took to the grounds of Georgetown University, organized by the Georgetown University Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine (GUFSJP). The vigil aimed to honor and remember the Gazan academics whose lives were abruptly ended by Israeli forces. The mournful journey began at the university's main gates and culminated on the steps of Healy Hall, transforming the academic heart of the campus into a platform of grief, remembrance, and call to action.

Memorializing the Lost Academics

On this day, professors from across the disciplines stood before the crowd, reading out the names of the fallen academics. Each name, accompanied by a photo and a brief narrative, was displayed on signage, humanizing the loss and the statistics. The event commemorated approximately two dozen academics, highlighting the profound, irreplaceable loss of intellectual capital and potential. This loss was further underscored by the overarching theme of the vigil - a demand for divestment from Israel, the right of return for Palestinians, and full recognition of Palestinian rights.

Education in Gaza: A Standstill

The vigil extended beyond mourning, illuminating the broader implications of the violence in Gaza. It underscored the grief over the loss of thousands of students and academics and condemned the attacks on educational infrastructure by Israeli forces. A spokesperson from UNICEF highlighted the severity of the situation, revealing that education in Gaza is currently at a standstill due to the extensive damage, with nearly three-fourths of educational facilities affected.

Georgetown University: A Platform for Free Speech

Georgetown University endorsed the vigil, supporting such expressions of free speech. The organizers of the event emphasized the moral obligation of American university faculty to honor their Gazan colleagues and speak against U.S. policies complicit in the violence. The event ended with calls for an immediate ceasefire and recognition of the significant loss of life and educational damage in Gaza.