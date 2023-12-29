en English
Palestine

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis: A Dire Consequence of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:17 am EST
Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis: A Dire Consequence of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict has plunged Gaza into an alarming humanitarian crisis. Abo Ibrahim, a resident of Rafah city, shares his heartrending experiences of the Israeli attacks. Forced to relocate multiple times, his family now resides in a temporary tent, relying on burning wood and paper for cooking—a practice fraught with health hazards. Their food and water may be contaminated, painting a grim picture of survival.

Devastating Impact on Civilians

The conflict’s toll on civilians is catastrophic. Ahlam Shallah and her children, displaced from the Nuseirat refugee camp, face a grim reality devoid of basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 21,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 55,000. Israeli casualties stand around 1,200. The disparity in numbers starkly highlights the conflict’s devastating impact on Palestinians.

Destruction of Gaza’s Infrastructure

The conflict has ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure. Around half of its housing has been damaged or destroyed. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced internally, facing critical shortages of essential resources. Hospitals barely function due to shortages of medical staff, supplies, fuel, food, and drinking water. This situation is precipitating a public health disaster, with infectious diseases proliferating rapidly in overcrowded shelters.

Unrelenting Conflict and Future Implications

The conflict, intensified after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, shows no signs of abating. It has led the United States to impose sanctions on money exchange services from Yemen and Turkey, allegedly funding Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacking commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea. This development disrupts global trade and inflates prices. In the face of this escalating crisis, the imperative for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities grows stronger each day. Only then can the focus shift toward recovery and rebuilding of shattered lives.

Palestine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

