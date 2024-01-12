en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Gaza’s Children: A Cold Struggle for Survival

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Gaza’s Children: A Cold Struggle for Survival

Under the persistent shadow of conflict, economic hardships, and political instability, the plight of displaced children in the southern region of Gaza is one that resonates deeply. Exposed to the biting cold, these children brave long hours in line, their empty vessels a stark reminder of the widespread food insecurity gripping this embattled territory.

The Unseen Casualties of War

Statistics reveal a grim reality, with over 10,000 children having lost their lives to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. Thousands more are missing, their fates veiled in the fog of war. These children bear more than just the physical scars of the conflict. Their young minds are burdened with unspeakable horrors and life-changing injuries. They bear witness to the destruction of their schools and hospitals, the very pillars of their future now reduced to rubble.

The Struggle for Sustenance

The narrative of displaced families, such as those of Hazem Abu Obeid and Nahed Barbakh, underlines the desperate quest for food and basic necessities amidst the ongoing unrest. With the scarcity of clean drinking water and food, their condition is further exacerbated by the lack of adequate shelter and warmth. The Israeli-imposed siege has led to a severe shortage of food, inflicting devastating physical and mental harm on the children.

Humanitarian Crisis: A Call for Action

The international community has often been called upon to alleviate the suffering of Gazan residents, particularly the most vulnerable such as children. The denial of access to lifesaving food and services, coupled with the depletion of food supplies, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe. The deadly impact of starvation on children violates international humanitarian law, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action and support.

0
Human Rights Palestine
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
9 mins ago
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
In a significant move to curb the spread of cholera, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Zambia has issued a directive to the Zambia Police Service. The directive encourages law enforcement to leverage their discretionary powers to grant bonds to suspects more frequently. This tactic aims to alleviate the overcrowding in police cells—a critical measure
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report
36 mins ago
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report
Remembering Chris Parry: A Beacon of Compassion in the Face of Conflict
44 mins ago
Remembering Chris Parry: A Beacon of Compassion in the Face of Conflict
Red Cross Workers Killed in Israel Drone Attack in Gaza: A Call for Accountability
14 mins ago
Red Cross Workers Killed in Israel Drone Attack in Gaza: A Call for Accountability
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN's Guterres Discuss Nation's Complex Challenges
24 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN's Guterres Discuss Nation's Complex Challenges
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
28 mins ago
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
5 seconds
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
1 min
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
5 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
5 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
7 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
9 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
10 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
10 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
10 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app