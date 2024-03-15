Gaza Crisis Deepens: 149 Killed in 24 Hours, Health System on Brink Amidst Israeli Assault

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported a staggering increase in casualties, with 149 people killed and 300 injured in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, marking a grim escalation in the ongoing conflict. This recent surge in violence brings the total number of victims to 31,490 killed and 73,439 injured since the conflict's inception on October 7. Amidst these developments, the Gaza health system is nearing collapse, with a significant portion of its infrastructure, including ambulances and hospitals, severely compromised.

Unprecedented Toll and Strained Health Facilities

The relentless attacks have not only resulted in a tragic loss of life but have also pushed Gaza's health system to its limits. Approximately 108 ambulances have been bombed, and out of 36 hospitals, only 11 are partially operational. This devastation has severely hampered the ability to provide critical medical care to the injured, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The Palestinian Health Ministry's figures underscore the severity of the situation, as thousands of families grieve the loss of loved ones amidst the destruction of their city's infrastructure.

International Response and Aid Efforts

In response to the escalating crisis, international aid efforts have been mobilized to provide relief to the people of Gaza. Notably, the Spanish aid ship Open Arms reached the Gaza coast, delivering 200 tonnes of food aid. However, attempts to provide aid are fraught with challenges, as evidenced by a recent attack on a food aid site, which resulted in at least 20 deaths and 155 injuries. This attack highlights the dire conditions civilians face, caught in the crossfire and struggling for basic necessities amid ongoing hostilities.

Controversy Over Reported Casualty Figures

The reported casualty figures by the Palestinian Ministry of Health have sparked debate and scrutiny. Analysis by experts, including Professor Abraham Wyner, has raised questions about the accuracy of these numbers, suggesting potential manipulation by Hamas. Critics argue that the reported data shows statistical anomalies and inconsistencies, leading to accusations that casualty figures have been inflated. Despite these controversies, the undeniable human toll and suffering call for an urgent and concerted international response to address the humanitarian crisis and seek a resolution to the conflict.