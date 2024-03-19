Gaza Braces for Famine During Ramadan Amid War: Global Calls for Urgent Aid

As dawn broke last Monday, marking the beginning of Ramadan, the people of Gaza faced the cruel irony of fasting by day while battling an impending famine. Already crippled by five months of conflict, the population's reliance on food aid has deepened, with recent reports indicating a dire escalation towards mass starvation. Dr. Amjad Eleiwa, from al-Shifa hospital, highlights the grim reality: Gazans, already fasting for months, now search in vain for sustenance.

War's Toll on Food Security

Israel's response to Hamas attacks has devastated Gaza's food infrastructure, exacerbating the crisis. Aid delivery is hampered by stringent security checks, creating bottlenecks and leaving millions on the brink of famine. Northern Gaza, in particular, faces acute shortages, with basic food prices soaring, transforming Ramadan from a time of communal joy to one of survival.

Human Cost of Conflict

The toll is most visible in the human stories emerging from the region. Families recount previous Ramadans filled with abundance, now replaced by hunger. Malnutrition claims lives, with children being the most vulnerable. Doctors, like Dr. Eleiwa and his colleagues at Kamal Adwan hospital, witness the devastating impact firsthand, reporting numerous deaths and treating severely malnourished patients in a battle against time and scarcity.

International Response and Accusations

The crisis has drawn global attention, with accusations against Israel for using starvation as a war tactic. While Israel denies such allegations, the reality on the ground, as reported by healthcare professionals and international aid organizations, paints a stark picture of desperation and need. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and the World Food Programme have both highlighted the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life.