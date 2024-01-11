en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Gaza Airstrikes Leave Three Brothers Blinded and Family Shattered

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Gaza Airstrikes Leave Three Brothers Blinded and Family Shattered

Amidst the specter of an ongoing war in the northern Gaza Strip, a tragic narrative unfolds. The Abed family, once lively inhabitants of Tel al-zaatar area of Jabalia, now face a disheartening reality. Three brothers, Rafat, Hamza, and Mohammed Abed, have been rendered sightless due to Israeli airstrikes, their world plunged into interminable darkness.

The brothers’ affliction is just a chapter in the disheartening story of the Abed family. Their mother and two sisters were also claimed by the same war that stole their sight. Now, they grieve their loss in a hospital room in Khanyounes, displaced and devastated. Their father, too, carries the scars of the conflict, a serious foot injury rendering him disabled. This once vibrant family now struggles with the most basic tasks, their daily life a constant reminder of the brutalities they’ve endured.

The Abed family’s story is not an isolated one. As the war enters its fourth month, the profound suffering it has imparted on civilians is undeniable. Approximately 30,469 lives have been claimed or uprooted, including over 10,300 children. Injuries, like the Abed brothers’, number around 59,604.

Humanitarian Crisis: A Plea for Aid and Ceasefire

The war’s impact extends beyond the alarming casualty statistics. It has given rise to a severe humanitarian crisis. Essential items are scarce, food insecurity is acute, and aid delivery at the Gaza border is slow and unpredictable. The healthcare system, already strained, is on the brink of collapse. There are calls for an immediate and sustained humanitarian ceasefire, a desperate plea to alleviate the worsening conditions.

Perhaps most heartbreaking is the plight of the children. Casualties among the young are high, their innocence snatched away by this relentless conflict. The Abed brothers, young boys themselves, are a stark reminder of the devastating toll this war takes on Gaza’s most vulnerable.

As the conflict rages on, the narrative of the Abed brothers and thousands like them stands as a solemn testament to its ravages. It is a plea for peace, a call for humanity amidst the chaos. The world watches, its collective heart heavy for the afflicted families of Gaza.

0
Conflict & Defence Palestine
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
17 mins ago
Government Heightens Alertness in Strategically Important Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
The government has heightened its alertness level in the Red Sea, a region of strategic importance, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal. This move could be attributed to various factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade route security, maritime safety, or environmental issues. The Red Sea, bordered by several countries
Government Heightens Alertness in Strategically Important Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
2 hours ago
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
Armenian Serviceman Goes Missing in Extreme Weather Conditions; Search Operations Ongoing
2 hours ago
Armenian Serviceman Goes Missing in Extreme Weather Conditions; Search Operations Ongoing
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
45 mins ago
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
2 hours ago
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
2 hours ago
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Latest Headlines
World News
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
3 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
6 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
6 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
9 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
11 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
15 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
15 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
18 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
20 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
58 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app