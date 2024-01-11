en English
Conflict & Defence

Gaza Airstrikes Leave Three Brothers Blinded and Family Shattered

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Amidst the specter of an ongoing war in the northern Gaza Strip, a tragic narrative unfolds. The Abed family, once lively inhabitants of Tel al-zaatar area of Jabalia, now face a disheartening reality. Three brothers, Rafat, Hamza, and Mohammed Abed, have been rendered sightless due to Israeli airstrikes, their world plunged into interminable darkness.

The brothers’ affliction is just a chapter in the disheartening story of the Abed family. Their mother and two sisters were also claimed by the same war that stole their sight. Now, they grieve their loss in a hospital room in Khanyounes, displaced and devastated. Their father, too, carries the scars of the conflict, a serious foot injury rendering him disabled. This once vibrant family now struggles with the most basic tasks, their daily life a constant reminder of the brutalities they’ve endured.

The Abed family’s story is not an isolated one. As the war enters its fourth month, the profound suffering it has imparted on civilians is undeniable. Approximately 30,469 lives have been claimed or uprooted, including over 10,300 children. Injuries, like the Abed brothers’, number around 59,604.

Humanitarian Crisis: A Plea for Aid and Ceasefire

The war’s impact extends beyond the alarming casualty statistics. It has given rise to a severe humanitarian crisis. Essential items are scarce, food insecurity is acute, and aid delivery at the Gaza border is slow and unpredictable. The healthcare system, already strained, is on the brink of collapse. There are calls for an immediate and sustained humanitarian ceasefire, a desperate plea to alleviate the worsening conditions.

Perhaps most heartbreaking is the plight of the children. Casualties among the young are high, their innocence snatched away by this relentless conflict. The Abed brothers, young boys themselves, are a stark reminder of the devastating toll this war takes on Gaza’s most vulnerable.

As the conflict rages on, the narrative of the Abed brothers and thousands like them stands as a solemn testament to its ravages. It is a plea for peace, a call for humanity amidst the chaos. The world watches, its collective heart heavy for the afflicted families of Gaza.

Conflict & Defence Palestine
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

