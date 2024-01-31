Future Uncertain for Gaza's Medical Students Amid Conflict

In the heart of the southern Gaza Strip, in a tent camp in Rafah, lives Aseel Abu Haddaf, a Palestinian medical student whose life and ambitions have been drastically disrupted by the Israeli airstrikes. Abu Haddaf, once on the brink of graduating from Al-Azhar University in Gaza City and becoming a surgeon, now grapples with an uncertain future amid the ongoing conflict.

Displacement and Destruction

The escalation of conflict, instigated by a Hamas incursion into Israel in early October, has left her, along with her family, displaced from their home in Khan Younis. Her university, together with a significant part of Gaza City, has been reduced to ruins, throwing the academic records and the status of faculty and fellow students into uncertainty.

A Dream Unfettered

Despite these daunting challenges, Abu Haddaf's determination to practice medicine remains unshaken. Her resolve is fueled by the dire circumstances in Gaza. She volunteers for medical duties to gain practical experience, even though she acknowledges that it falls short of a formal education.

Gaza's Healthcare Crisis

The healthcare needs in Gaza are critical, with a substantial number of injuries resulting from the conflict, the threat of famine, and the escalating risks of diseases. The fate of medical students like Abu Haddaf, who are vital to addressing these needs, hangs in the balance as they navigate day-to-day survival in a war-ravaged environment.