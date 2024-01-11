From Gaza to Maharashtra: Unveiling the Tragedy and Injustice Through a Child’s Cry and a Poet’s Verse

In the dimly lit room of a makeshift shelter in Gaza, a four-year-old Palestinian girl named Salma often wakes up in the middle of the night, her cries piercing the silence. Questions about the smoke from bombings and the death that it brings tumble out of her innocent mouth. This is a snapshot of the devastating impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the youngest witnesses.

Young Lives Shattered

The ongoing conflict has left an indelible mark on Palestinian children like Salma, who are caught in the crosshairs of war. Thousands of children are estimated to be orphaned, left to grapple with their trauma in makeshift shelters. Their stories, like those of Laila al Sultan and Ahmed al Saker, who lost their fathers in Israeli air strikes, bear witness to the tragic consequences of the conflict.

An Unanswered Plea for Justice

A chilling incident involving Hala Khreis, a Palestinian woman attempting to flee with her 5-year-old grandson Taim Abdel, further intensifies the narrative. Hala was shot dead by an Israeli sniper, and her story unfolded against the backdrop of a largely unresponsive IDF and a plea for justice from the international community. The International Court of Justice’s emergency hearing in the genocide case against Israel only highlights the gravity of the situation.

Wamandada’s Poetic Justice

In a different cultural context, the poignant words of Marathi singer, musician, poet, and lyricist, Waman Kardak, reverberate with similar undertones of injustice. Known as Wamandada, he used his music and poetry to echo the plight of the marginalized Dalit-bahujans of Maharashtra. His verses, steeped in stark imagery, narrate tales of stolen labor, inaccessible justice, and a lack of basic necessities.

Wamandada’s poetry, a significant part of the Ambedkar movement, resonated with the common people, questioning the disparity between the rich and the poor. His work amplified the messages of social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar, particularly during the time of the Buddhist conversions in 1956, drawing attention to the struggles faced by the lower castes in India.

Just as Salma’s story gives a face to the Palestinian children affected by the Gaza conflict, Wamandada’s poetry gives a voice to the marginalized in Maharashtra. Both narratives, though worlds apart, are united by their shared theme of tragedy and injustice.