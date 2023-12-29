en English
Human Rights

Frank Chikane Criticizes Global Indifference Towards Palestinian Suffering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:53 pm EST
Frank Chikane Criticizes Global Indifference Towards Palestinian Suffering

Upon his return from a Christmas Pilgrimage in Bethlehem, Reverend Frank Chikane made a powerful statement regarding the ongoing suffering of Palestinians. Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport, Chikane expressed his dismay at the global indifference towards the brutality, killings, and occupation that Palestinians have been enduring since 1948. His words struck a chord, shedding light on the often overlooked side of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Unveiling Biased Global Focus

Chikane criticized the world’s skewed focus towards Israel and the distorted representation of the ongoing conflict. He argued that the world has been viewing the situation through a biased lens, neglecting the plight of Palestinians while placing undue emphasis on Israel. Chikane’s statement echoed his sentiments expressed to the World Council of Churches (WCC) three years ago, demonstrating his consistent advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

Questioning the Criticism of Hamas

Chikane took issue with the widespread criticism of Hamas, whom he sees as defenders against the oppression of the ‘apartheid Israel state’. He criticized the United States for its strategic error in portraying Hamas as the primary instigators of the conflict. This narrative, according to Chikane, has been widely adopted due to the high number of casualties in Gaza, skewing global perception of the conflict.

South African Delegation’s Solidarity Visit

In a show of solidarity with the Palestinians, a South African delegation, including Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers, visited Bethlehem. The delegation aimed to convey care and hope to the Palestinian people and to influence a change in US and Israeli policies. Nkululeko Conco, representing the Anglican church, highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire to address immediate humanitarian needs, such as access to healthcare, electricity, and food. The visit served as a reminder of the broader international responsibility to respond to the crisis.

