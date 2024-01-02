en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

Egypt Assists Palestinians Amid Conflict: An AllAfrica Report

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Egypt Assists Palestinians Amid Conflict: An AllAfrica Report

Recent events have unfolded in the Palestinian area, resulting in 15 injured individuals being transferred from the Palestinian side to Egypt for medical assistance. This operation also witnessed the migration of 300 dual nationals from the Palestinian territories to Egypt. The information about this development was reported via a media channel, throwing light on the ongoing situation and the aid provided by Egypt to those affected.

Health Crisis in Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza shared the details of 19 people, including a two-week-old infant and cancer patients, who were evacuated to Egypt for medical treatment. This move follows the UN report stating that only 1% of injured Palestinians have been evacuated since the conflict started. The death toll in Gaza has reached 21,672, with a majority being women and children. Israel has reported over 1,200 fatalities, with a significant number of deaths occurring on October 7.

Rafah Border Reopens

The Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt reopened to allow the transfer of wounded individuals to Egypt for treatment. To date, 93 Palestinians have been transferred to Egypt for treatment. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported a death toll of 10,022 Palestinians with 25,408 others injured. Israel, on the other hand, reported about 1,400 people killed and 240 others held hostage following an attack by the Hamas militant group.

Mass Displacement in Gaza

Due to Israel’s offensive, approximately 85% of Gaza’s population, roughly 1.9 million people, are internally displaced. This displacement has led to a surge in the spread of infectious diseases, putting a strain on Gaza’s health sector. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, established a camp for internally displaced persons in Khan Younis, Gaza. The camp will initially host 300 families, with plans for expansion.

In response to the situation, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly pledged to safeguard Egypt’s borders and prevent forced displacement of Palestinians into Egyptian territories, a stance supported by various lawmakers. Egypt has remained steadfast in keeping the Rafah crossing open and rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians.

All this information was disseminated by AllAfrica, a news aggregation service that publishes a variety of reports from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals. AllAfrica operates under a policy that respects the autonomy of its content providers and does not edit or correct content published by them. Any comments or complaints regarding specific reports are directed to AllAfrica through their contact channels.

0
Egypt Palestine
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund

By Salman Khan

Maire Tecnimont to Kickstart $300M Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate Plant for KIMA

By Hadeel Hashem

Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Current Account Deficit Soars to $2.81 billion in Q3 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

GUPCO Begins Operations at North Safa Oil Field: A Significant Leap fo ...
@Egypt · 37 mins
GUPCO Begins Operations at North Safa Oil Field: A Significant Leap fo ...
heart comment 0
GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

By Hadeel Hashem

GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Egypt’s Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership

By Hadeel Hashem

Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership
Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
28 seconds
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
44 seconds
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
55 seconds
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
1 min
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
1 min
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
2 mins
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
2 mins
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
2 mins
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
2 mins
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app