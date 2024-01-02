Egypt Assists Palestinians Amid Conflict: An AllAfrica Report

Recent events have unfolded in the Palestinian area, resulting in 15 injured individuals being transferred from the Palestinian side to Egypt for medical assistance. This operation also witnessed the migration of 300 dual nationals from the Palestinian territories to Egypt. The information about this development was reported via a media channel, throwing light on the ongoing situation and the aid provided by Egypt to those affected.

Health Crisis in Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza shared the details of 19 people, including a two-week-old infant and cancer patients, who were evacuated to Egypt for medical treatment. This move follows the UN report stating that only 1% of injured Palestinians have been evacuated since the conflict started. The death toll in Gaza has reached 21,672, with a majority being women and children. Israel has reported over 1,200 fatalities, with a significant number of deaths occurring on October 7.

Rafah Border Reopens

The Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt reopened to allow the transfer of wounded individuals to Egypt for treatment. To date, 93 Palestinians have been transferred to Egypt for treatment. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported a death toll of 10,022 Palestinians with 25,408 others injured. Israel, on the other hand, reported about 1,400 people killed and 240 others held hostage following an attack by the Hamas militant group.

Mass Displacement in Gaza

Due to Israel’s offensive, approximately 85% of Gaza’s population, roughly 1.9 million people, are internally displaced. This displacement has led to a surge in the spread of infectious diseases, putting a strain on Gaza’s health sector. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, established a camp for internally displaced persons in Khan Younis, Gaza. The camp will initially host 300 families, with plans for expansion.

In response to the situation, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly pledged to safeguard Egypt’s borders and prevent forced displacement of Palestinians into Egyptian territories, a stance supported by various lawmakers. Egypt has remained steadfast in keeping the Rafah crossing open and rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians.

