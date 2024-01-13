en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Desperate Times in Gaza: Family Burns Books for Warmth Amid Severe Shortages

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Desperate Times in Gaza: Family Burns Books for Warmth Amid Severe Shortages

On a chilling night in Gaza, the glow of a fire cuts through the darkness. The fuel for this fire? Books. For one family, this desperate measure is their only means of warmth as they grapple with severe food and fuel shortages. This poignant scene underscores the harsh reality of life in Gaza, a region besieged by economic difficulties and blockades, leading to a scarcity of basic necessities.

The Struggle for Survival

In a region where 85% of the population has been forcibly displaced due to ongoing military operations, the struggle for survival is a daily ordeal. The risk of famine looms large, with the health system teetering on the brink of collapse. Civilians, caught in the crossfire, are facing a deplorable situation, a testament to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A Symbol of Despair

The act of burning books, a symbol of knowledge and culture, is a stark indicator of the depth of despair. Desperate times have forced residents to resort to such measures to ensure their basic needs. The lack of access to essential resources such as food, fuel, and electricity has driven people to find alternative means, even if it means destroying educational or cultural materials.

International Attention and Call for Aid

The crisis in Gaza continues to attract international attention, with various delegates condemning the forced displacement of Palestinians and the dire humanitarian situation. Calls for immediate action and a permanent ceasefire are growing louder. But until then, the people of Gaza are left to brave the cold with book-fueled fires, a grim testament to their fight for survival.

0
Human Rights Palestine
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
7 mins ago
Heavy Artillery Shelling Near Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call For Humanitarian Intervention
In the early hours of the morning, amidst the deafening sounds of heavy artillery shelling, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital turned into a battlefield. The relentless assault, a stark reminder of the violent conflict that has consumed the region, put the hospital and its vicinity in a perilous situation, raising significant safety concerns for patients,
Heavy Artillery Shelling Near Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call For Humanitarian Intervention
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
2 hours ago
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
4 hours ago
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
Khan-Younis Engulfed in Flames Amid Gaza Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
9 mins ago
Khan-Younis Engulfed in Flames Amid Gaza Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
Civilian Lives Claimed in Israeli Military Bombing Near Rafah Border Crossing
13 mins ago
Civilian Lives Claimed in Israeli Military Bombing Near Rafah Border Crossing
Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group
1 hour ago
Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
7 seconds
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
9 seconds
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
39 seconds
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
40 seconds
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
1 min
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
2 mins
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
2 mins
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
2 mins
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app