Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell Joins Pro-Palestine Protest Amid Global Outcry

Thousands marched through the streets of Derry, supporting the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Middle East conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. Among the crowd was Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, best known for her role in ‘Derry Girls,’ who was not just another face in the crowd but a symbol of the international outcry against the alleged genocide in Gaza.

A Global Call for Peace

This rally, organized by the Derry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (DIPSC), was part of an international day of action calling for an end to Israeli actions in Gaza. The participants followed a historic civil rights route, their banners crying out for peace, demanding an end to the violence. The protest was a part of a global movement with similar demonstrations taking place in 30 countries around the world, a testament to the growing international concern.

The Symbolism of a Doll

O’Donnell, along with other protestors, carried a baby doll wrapped in white—a poignant representation of the deceased infants in the ongoing conflict. This silent yet powerful symbol spoke volumes, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Political Echoes

Concurrently, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin urged the Irish government to support South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of war crimes. South Africa, seeking an emergency order for a swift interim sentence, found its plea echoed in the voices of protestors in London and Dublin. These demonstrators demanded a ceasefire, the expulsion of Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, and the backing of their government for South Africa’s case at the ICJ.

Despite these calls and the stance of Ireland’s main opposition parties, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has maintained that the Irish government will not join the case. Meanwhile, Israel refutes these allegations, pointing to a recent terror attack by Hamas.

The latest reports from Gaza’s civil defence reveal that Israeli air strikes have claimed the lives of over 30 Palestinians, including children, in the Gaza Strip, adding to the urgency of the global call for peace.