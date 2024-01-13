en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell Joins Pro-Palestine Protest Amid Global Outcry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell Joins Pro-Palestine Protest Amid Global Outcry

Thousands marched through the streets of Derry, supporting the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Middle East conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. Among the crowd was Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, best known for her role in ‘Derry Girls,’ who was not just another face in the crowd but a symbol of the international outcry against the alleged genocide in Gaza.

A Global Call for Peace

This rally, organized by the Derry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (DIPSC), was part of an international day of action calling for an end to Israeli actions in Gaza. The participants followed a historic civil rights route, their banners crying out for peace, demanding an end to the violence. The protest was a part of a global movement with similar demonstrations taking place in 30 countries around the world, a testament to the growing international concern.

The Symbolism of a Doll

O’Donnell, along with other protestors, carried a baby doll wrapped in white—a poignant representation of the deceased infants in the ongoing conflict. This silent yet powerful symbol spoke volumes, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Political Echoes

Concurrently, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin urged the Irish government to support South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of war crimes. South Africa, seeking an emergency order for a swift interim sentence, found its plea echoed in the voices of protestors in London and Dublin. These demonstrators demanded a ceasefire, the expulsion of Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, and the backing of their government for South Africa’s case at the ICJ.

Despite these calls and the stance of Ireland’s main opposition parties, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has maintained that the Irish government will not join the case. Meanwhile, Israel refutes these allegations, pointing to a recent terror attack by Hamas.

The latest reports from Gaza’s civil defence reveal that Israeli air strikes have claimed the lives of over 30 Palestinians, including children, in the Gaza Strip, adding to the urgency of the global call for peace.

0
International Relations Ireland Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
A response from a national foreign ministry has dismissed the claims of six international civil society organizations (CSOs) that questioned the legitimacy of the country’s January 7 elections. The CSOs, which include the likes of the Asian Network for Free Elections, World Alliance for Citizen Participation, International Federation for Human Rights, Asian Democracy Network, Capital
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
12 mins ago
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
North Korea Suspends Radio Broadcasts, Cuts Exchanges with South Korea Amid Rising Tensions
31 mins ago
North Korea Suspends Radio Broadcasts, Cuts Exchanges with South Korea Amid Rising Tensions
India Bolsters Uganda's International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid
3 mins ago
India Bolsters Uganda's International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid
Barzani and al-Khazali Discuss Political and Security Challenges in Iraq
4 mins ago
Barzani and al-Khazali Discuss Political and Security Challenges in Iraq
Egypt's Motorcycle Tour: A Step Towards Boosting Tourism Amid Global Conflicts
5 mins ago
Egypt's Motorcycle Tour: A Step Towards Boosting Tourism Amid Global Conflicts
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
25 seconds
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
55 seconds
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
2 mins
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
3 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
4 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
4 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
4 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app