Palestine

Child Miraculously Rescued from Ruins Following Deadly Israeli Airstrike

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Child Miraculously Rescued from Ruins Following Deadly Israeli Airstrike

In a tragic episode of an escalating conflict, a young child was miraculously found alive amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah, Gaza, following a deadly Israeli airstrike. The offensive, occurring on a fateful Thursday, resulted in the death of 20 Palestinians and injuries to 55 others. The targeted building, now lying in ruins, was once a sanctuary for displaced civilians.

Conflict Fuels Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli forces have been launching airstrikes on cities, towns, and refugee camps across Gaza. This has culminated in the death of 21,320 Palestinians, nearly 1 percent of Gaza’s population, with the majority being women and children. The strikes have led to widespread destruction and displacement, with almost 90% of the population now homeless. The United States, despite global outrage and accusations of collective punishment against Palestinian civilians, continues to provide diplomatic support and weapons packages to Israel, adding fuel to the ongoing conflict.

Rescue Amidst Ruins

The Israeli military targeted a residential area near a hospital in Rafah, resulting in 21 fatalities. Amid the chaos, rescuers transported a girl, found alive in the debris, to Kuwaiti Hospital. Heart-wrenching footage showcased a wounded child being taken in an ambulance, receiving immediate medical attention. Rescue workers were seen removing debris by hand, striving to save others trapped under the rubble. Rafah, the city facing repeated bombardments, is where many evacuees seek shelter, and it serves as the primary route for transporting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

International Reaction and Repercussions

The Palestinian health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, revealed that the conflict has claimed the lives of 21,320 Palestinians, which is nearly 1 percent of Gaza’s population. Concerns are mounting that thousands more could be buried or missing in the ruins. The international community has been voicing its objection to Israel’s actions. Italy, for instance, has protested against Israel’s nomination of the mayor of a West Bank settlement as ambassador to Rome. The world watches as the human toll escalates, hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution to the hostilities.

