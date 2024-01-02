en English
Brunei

Charity Walkathon in Brunei Darussalam Raises Funds for Palestinians in Gaza

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Charity Walkathon in Brunei Darussalam Raises Funds for Palestinians in Gaza

Over 300 people took to the streets of Brunei Darussalam recently, participating in a charity walkathon known as RATAP. The event was organized by the Wargamas Association at BIBD Connects, Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, with the noble aim of expressing solidarity with Palestine and raising funds for the Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza 2023.

Solidarity for Palestine

The fund is under the prudent management of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) of Brunei. It was established by the country’s government under the thoughtful leadership of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah. The event was a clear demonstration of the Sultanate’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Walk for a Cause

The Permanent Secretary (Sports) at MCYS, Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, graced the event as the guest of honour. The distinguished guest not only attended the event but also took part in the 1.2-kilometer walk around the iconic Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, symbolizing his commitment to the cause.

Unwavering Support

The president of Wargamas Association, Haji Abu Bakar bin Haji Mohd Don, highlighted the event’s aim to support the Palestinian cause. The walkathon successfully raised a total of BND1,432, which, when combined with the BND2,240 previously contributed by the Wargamas Association, makes a significant contribution to the fund. Moreover, the presence of members of the diplomatic corps at the walkathon indicated a level of international participation and support for the event.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

