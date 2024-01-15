en English
Lebanon

Big Ticket Live Draw Turns Dreams into Reality for Ten Winners

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Big Ticket Live Draw Turns Dreams into Reality for Ten Winners

On the last day of 2023, ten fortunate individuals from diverse nationalities became richer by Dh100,000 each, courtesy of the Big Ticket live draw. The winners, ranging from a retired banker to a sales delivery manager and a singer, were united by their unexpected joy and the life-altering decisions their wins enabled.

Unexpected Joy on Vacation

Jeddah-based Kamaleddine Badghaish, a retired banker who has been a consistent participant in the Big Ticket for the past four years, was amazed to learn about his victory while vacationing in Italy. In a testament to his generosity, Kamaleddine pledged to share half of his winnings with his helper who assisted him in selecting the victorious numbers.

Education Dreams and Debt Relief

Alaa Azen, a Palestinian sales delivery manager living in Al Ain, envisages using his prize money to bolster his sons’ education in Cybersecurity in Malaysia. Meanwhile, Marwan Afif, a Lebanese singer residing in Abu Dhabi, plans to use his windfall to liquidate his loan. Marwan, who had previously desisted from buying tickets after numerous unsuccessful attempts, decided to take another shot and won with a complimentary ticket he received as part of an offer.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Draw

The Big Ticket draw has evolved into a real-life fairy tale for many, with dreams transforming into reality overnight. The excitement is now mounting for the grand prize of Dh15 million, slated to be awarded in the live draw on February 3. Prospective participants have until January 31 to purchase tickets either online or at the physical counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

Lebanon Palestine
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

