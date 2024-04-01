Archbishop Cerro Chávez Calls for Support for Holy Land Christians Amid War

The recent appeal by Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chávez for global support for Christians in the Holy Land underscores the urgent need for solidarity during ongoing conflicts. Highlighting the threat of the region becoming merely 'an archaeological remembrance,' Cerro emphasizes the critical role of the Pontifical Good Friday Collection in aiding the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land. This initiative is pivotal, especially now, as it aims to preserve the Christian presence and witness in the birthplace of Christianity.

Advertisment

Urgent Plea for Solidarity

In a heartfelt letter, Archbishop Cerro Chávez vividly recounts his conversations with Franciscans overseeing the Holy Places, who shared the severe challenges faced by the local Christian population. With the outbreak of war in October 2023 exacerbating these struggles, the Archbishop's call to renew pilgrimages and enhance participation in the Good Friday Collection gains heightened significance. This effort not only aims to support the Franciscans in their mission but also to ensure the survival and vitality of the Christian community in the region.

Historical and Present Challenges

Advertisment

The Holy Land has been a focal point of Christian veneration, yet it faces the threat of diminishing Christian presence due to ongoing conflicts and hardships. Pope Paul VI, in his 1974 apostolic exhortation Nobis in Animo, highlighted the perennial trials endured by the Catholic community there, including persecution and emigration. Today, these challenges persist, with recent conflicts leading to a halt in pilgrimages, educational disruptions, and widespread unemployment among Christians, particularly in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Jerusalem.

The Role of the Pontifical Good Friday Collection

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection stands as a beacon of hope, symbolizing global Christian solidarity with the Holy Land. Administered by the Vatican since 1974 and raising over $7 million last year, this collection supports the maintenance of sacred sites and various charitable endeavors by the Catholic Church in the region. Friar Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Places, emphasizes the custodians' reliance on this collection for sustaining their vital work amidst dire circumstances, appealing to Christians worldwide for generous support.

As the world grapples with conflicts that threaten the essence of holy sites and the Christian way of life in the Holy Land, Archbishop Cerro Chávez's call to action serves as a crucial reminder of our collective responsibility. The enduring support through the Pontifical Good Friday Collection not only aids the Franciscans but also ensures that the Christian heritage and presence in the Holy Land persevere, illuminating the path of faith for future generations.