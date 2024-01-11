Afghan Voice Agency Head Condemns Journalist Killings in Gaza Strip

Head of the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) and Tebyan Cultural and Social Activities Center, in a resolute statement, denounced the persistent targeting and slaughter of journalists in the Gaza Strip, citing the recent tragedy that befell Palestinian journalist Heba Al-Abdala and her daughter due to an Israeli airstrike on their residence. Such incidents are not isolated, with the death toll of media personnel in Palestine and Lebanon reaching a staggering 111.

Indiscriminate Killings and International Criticism

The brutal termination of Heba Al-Abdala’s life and that of her family in an Israeli military assault in the southern Gaza Strip adds another grim chapter to the history of the region, which has witnessed the murder of at least 113 journalists since October 7. Abdala’s death closely followed the killing of two other journalists in an Israeli airstrike on January 7, highlighting the perilous environment in which journalists operate in the region.

The international community, including the United Nations and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have voiced their concern and demanded accountability for these heinous acts. They have called for justice for the slain journalists and condemned the unabated attacks on the press in conflict zones.

Blatant Disregard for Life and Democracy

The AVA leader took a firm stand against the Israeli regime, branding their actions as cowardly and a clear demonstration of their disregard for the lives of children. The statement also criticized Western nations for their hypocrisy, pretending to champion democracy and freedom of speech, while turning a blind eye to such atrocities against journalists in conflict areas.

International Bodies and the Quest for Justice

The report sheds light on the efforts of international organizations such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in seeking justice for the murdered journalists. These organizations play a crucial role in bringing attention to these brutalities, keeping the issue alive on the international stage, and advocating for justice for the victims and their families.