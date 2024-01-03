en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza’s Power Struggle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza’s Power Struggle

As dawn broke over the Gaza Strip, a local journalist, anonymous for safety, embarked on a daily struggle for the most basic of necessities – electricity and internet connectivity. The Israeli-imposed communication blackouts and a blockade limiting fuel supplies have turned these essentials into luxuries in this beleaguered region.

A Quest for Power Amidst Darkness

The day began with an attempt to charge devices at a clothing store, a usual spot turned unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances. Accompanied by a nephew, the journalist then ventured to a local hospital, only to be greeted by an overcrowded charging station. The hospital’s atmosphere was charged with tension, punctuated by the heart-wrenching cries of patients.

Finding Respite in Unlikely Places

An unsuccessful attempt at the hospital led them to a falafel shop, where for a fee, the shopkeeper offered phone charging. Though a spot to charge was secured, another hurdle loomed – a weak internet signal at the hospital, severely impeding the journalist’s ability to send work to the editors.

A Street Corner Becomes an Office

Finally, a strong internet signal was found on a street corner, transforming it into a makeshift office. The journalist worked and managed to send drafts, a small victory in a day filled with trials. The day concluded with the journalist narrowly escaping injury from nearby explosions that destroyed a house and injured others in Rafah’s commercial district.

Living the News

This personal account offers a stark glimpse into the daily challenges faced by people living under restrictive conditions in Gaza. The Israeli government’s alleged objective to make Gaza unlivable has created a humanitarian crisis, with journalists facing high risks, including devastating airstrikes, disrupted communications, and power outages. The global journalism community continues to highlight these issues and the human cost of the ongoing conflict. With at least 77 journalists and media workers among the more than 22,000 killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, the struggle for power, both metaphorically and literally, continues unabated in Gaza.

0
Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
40 mins ago
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
In a move that has gained widespread attention, Qatar University (QU) recently unveiled a garden landscaped to resemble the map of Palestine. This unique initiative, a part of an event organized to affirm the QU community’s solidarity with Palestinians, has brought the often-overlooked Palestinian culture and history to the forefront of the University’s consciousness. Symbolism
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Escalating Tensions Trigger Mass Marches in Palestinian Cities
2 hours ago
Escalating Tensions Trigger Mass Marches in Palestinian Cities
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
2 hours ago
UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Reiterates Commitment to Palestinian Cause at Arab Strategic Forum
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
41 mins ago
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
45 mins ago
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
2 hours ago
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Taraji P. Henson Advocates for Women's Health Awareness
15 seconds
Taraji P. Henson Advocates for Women's Health Awareness
Kenya's Balance of Power Tested Amidst Accusations of Judicial Corruption
21 seconds
Kenya's Balance of Power Tested Amidst Accusations of Judicial Corruption
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Vows Not to Resign Amid Political Challenges
25 seconds
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Vows Not to Resign Amid Political Challenges
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
42 seconds
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
3 mins
Revolution in Urological Stone Treatment in Sri Lanka: Hayleys Lifesciences Introduces Dornier Medilas H140
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
3 mins
Court Backs E-Cigarette Manufacturers, Criticizes FDA's Arbitrary Rejection
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
3 mins
Crown Point Athletics Extends Deadline for Youth Hockey Program
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
3 mins
Ukraine Deploys Psychologists in Wake of Shelling Incidents: A Mental Health Focus in Conflict Zones
Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri: Potential Representatives for the 2024 NHL All-Star Event
4 mins
Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri: Potential Representatives for the 2024 NHL All-Star Event
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
43 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app