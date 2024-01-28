Pakistani Swiftie Sets New World Record by Identifying 34 Taylor Swift Songs

In an unprecedented feat, Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, a 20-year-old from Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan, has set a new Guinness World Record, identifying a staggering 34 Taylor Swift songs in less than a minute. The record-breaking attempt saw Jhandir blindfolded to prevent cheating, with two verified witnesses monitoring the process. One witness read out the beginning lines of randomly chosen Taylor Swift lyrics, and Jhandir, with his encyclopedic knowledge of Swift's discography, identified the song titles.

Surpassing the Previous Record Holder

Jhandir's feat, immortalized in a video shot in September 2023, dethroned the previous record of 27 songs held by Dan Simpson from the U.K. since 2019. The results of Jhandir's attempt were verified in the month following the recording, setting a new high bar in this peculiar race of super-fandom.

A Hat Trick of World Records

Jhandir is no stranger to the Guinness World Records. The devoted Swiftie also holds two other records: identifying the most animals from their sounds and the most Justin Bieber songs from lyrics in one minute. His remarkable ability to discern lyrics and animal sounds speaks volumes about his memory and attention to detail.

An Ode to Taylor Swift

Jhandir's achievement is also a testament to Taylor Swift's significant fan base at his university in Pakistan. His record-breaking feat is the ultimate tribute to the pop icon, a testament to his extraordinary love for her music. He expressed his hope of meeting Swift in person or attending a concert during her Eras tour, a dream shared by many Swifties worldwide.