Pakistan

Zu Peshawar’s BRT System Honored at Sustainable Transport Awards 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Zu Peshawar’s BRT System Honored at Sustainable Transport Awards 2024

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), also known as Zu Peshawar, has been honored with an Honorable Mention by the Institute for Transport and Development Policy in the Sustainable Transport Award (STA) 2024. This recognition is a testament to the city’s dedication to modernizing its public transport through the Bus Industry Restructuring Program (BIRP).

Revolutionizing Public Transport

Implemented by Trans Peshawar, the BIRP initiative has drastically transformed the city’s public transport landscape. The program involved the replacement of 504 outdated vehicles with state-of-the-art, climate-friendly diesel-hybrid buses. The new fleet has elevated the city’s public transport system, enhancing safety, inclusivity, accessibility, and environmental friendliness.

International Recognition

This accolade marks Peshawar’s fifth international award, solidifying the city’s reputation for high service standards and a positive global image. Previously, the BRT system has been acknowledged for its role in improving transit access for women, people with disabilities, and youth, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable urban development.

Ensuring Fairness and Sustainability

Dr. Tariq Usman, CEO of Trans Peshawar, emphasized the environmental and safety benefits of the BIRP initiative, highlighting the scrapping of vehicles over 30 to 40 years old. Importantly, the program ensured fair compensation for former vehicle owners and business loss payment. Moreover, employees from the old system were seamlessly integrated into the new system, with improved amenities and working conditions.

With its innovative approach to public transport, the Zu Peshawar BRT system is setting a positive example for urban development, demonstrating the potential of sustainable and inclusive transport solutions.

Pakistan Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

