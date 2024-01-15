Youth Parliament Pakistan Collaborates with TikTok: Engaging Digital Native Youth

The 18th batch of the Youth Parliament Pakistan (YPP) instigated its second session in Lahore, intertwining with TikTok to immerse Pakistan’s youth in the digital sphere. This gathering comprised around 300 primary members hailing from all National Assembly constituencies, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Overseas Pakistanis, supplemented by an equivalent count of alternate members.

YPP-TikTok Collaboration: Connecting with Digital Native Youth

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President of PILDAT and Founder of YPP, underscored the importance of joining hands with TikTok for augmenting the Youth Parliament experience and resonating with the youth on contemporary digital platforms. Partnering with a social media titan like TikTok signifies YPP’s commitment to fostering digital literacy and engagement among Pakistan’s youth.

Unraveling Pakistan’s Electoral System

During the session, Mehboob delivered an insightful presentation on Pakistan’s electoral system. The discourse concentrated on the gender gap, election processes, the function of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the specifics of the imminent 2024 elections. An interesting comparison and analysis between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and ECP were also part of the discussion. This was followed by a question and answer segment providing a platform for the young participants to interact and clarify their queries.

Panel Discussion: Tackling the Challenge of Online Misinformation

A panel discussion titled ‘Tackling Online Misinformation/Disinformation & Fake News’ was spearheaded by Amna Kausar, Senior Projects Manager at PILDAT & YPP. Fahad Khan Niazi from TikTok, elucidated the platform’s commitment to addressing the challenges of misinformation and fake news. He shed light on the introduction of community guidelines designed to assist users in identifying and managing such issues while preserving the freedom of expression. This initiative from TikTok underlines the platform’s dedication to providing a safe and reliable digital space for its users.