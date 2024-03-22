World Poetry Day 2024: Dhivehi Bahuge Academy and Pakistan High Commission Celebrate in Maldives

On March 21, 2024, the Dhivehi Bahuge Academy (DBA), in a collaborative effort with the High Commission of Pakistan in the Maldives, marked World Poetry Day with a special ceremony. The event, held at the Social Centre, was graced by the presence of DBA's President Dr. Ashraf Abdul Raheem and the Pakistani High Commissioner to the Maldives, Vice Admiral (Retired) Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani. This partnership highlighted the profound impact of poetry on society and individual lives, drawing attention to its role in expressing emotions, thoughts, and sentiments.

Advertisment

Embracing Poetry's Transformative Power

During the ceremony, High Commissioner Gilani emphasized poetry's unparalleled ability to connect directly with the heart, describing it as an extraordinary perception that binds feelings, thoughts, and emotions. He underscored poetry's significance in instilling good values among youths and aiding in the realization of their true destiny. Gilani paid homage to Allama Mohamed Iqbal, a renowned Pakistani poet whose work has inspired millions to embrace their heritage and forge their own paths.

A Vision for Linguistic Bliss

Advertisment

Dr. Ashraf Abdul Raheem shared his aspiration for a future where happiness is derived from poetry, contrasting it with the current scenario where language often serves as a source of punishment rather than joy. He advocated for a shift in perspective, urging individuals to engage in thoughtful deliberation about linguistics, thus fostering a more profound appreciation and understanding of poetry's essence.

Highlighting Maldivian and Pakistani Poetry

The ceremony featured presentations of poetry from notable poets in the Maldives, alongside other literary works, demonstrating the rich tapestry of linguistic and cultural expressions that poetry encompasses. This event not only celebrated the art form but also served as a bridge between Maldivian and Pakistani cultures, underscoring the universal appeal of poetry in connecting diverse communities.

The collaboration between the Dhivehi Bahuge Academy and the High Commission of Pakistan on World Poetry Day 2024 stands as a testament to the enduring power of poetry. It reminds us of the art form's ability to inspire change, evoke emotions, and unite people across different walks of life. As we reflect on the celebrations, it's clear that poetry will continue to play a vital role in shaping our world, offering a beacon of hope and understanding in an increasingly complex society.