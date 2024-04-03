World Bank Predicts Muted 1.8% GDP Growth for Pakistan in FY24 Amid Economic Struggles

The World Bank's recent assessment paints a stark picture for Pakistan's economy, forecasting a mere 1.8% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2024. Economic challenges, including persistent trade deficits, stringent monetary policies, and the need for urgent reforms, are at the heart of this subdued outlook. This report comes at a critical time, underscoring the importance of ambitious economic reforms to rejuvenate growth and confidence.

Underlying Economic Challenges

According to the World Bank, Pakistan's economic activity is expected to remain subdued due to a combination of factors. A persistent trade deficit and limited access to external financing are major concerns, further exacerbated by import management measures disrupting the domestic supply chain. Tight macroeconomic policies are also expected to dampen aggregate consumption and investment. The report emphasizes that the absence of a credible and ambitious economic reform agenda will likely perpetuate uncertainty, affecting overall growth and confidence in the economy.

Projected Economic Indicators

The fiscal landscape appears daunting, with the fiscal deficit projected to increase to 8.0% of GDP in FY24, highlighting the need for deeper fiscal consolidation to restore sustainability. Inflation is anticipated to remain elevated at 26% in FY24, driven largely by domestic energy prices. Despite these challenges, the current account deficit is expected to narrow, albeit with continued high risks including heavy domestic borrowing and policy uncertainties. The report underscores the urgency for reforms, particularly in state-owned enterprises, to mitigate fiscal risks and promote economic stability.

Implications and Outlook

The World Bank's projection of a modest recovery in output growth to an average of 2.5% over the next two years, contingent upon improved confidence, suggests that Pakistan's economic trajectory remains below potential in the medium term. This underscores the critical need for comprehensive economic reforms to address structural deficiencies and restore investor confidence. Without significant and sustained reforms, Pakistan risks continued liquidity issues and stagnated economic growth, thus highlighting the imperative for decisive action to chart a path towards recovery and sustainable development.