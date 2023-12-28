World Bank Director Calls for Economic Reform in Pakistan

The World Bank’s Country Director, Najy Benhassine, has delivered a trenchant critique of Pakistan’s current economic model, arguing its ineffectiveness and its tendency to disproportionately favor a narrow elite. Benhassine’s observations, featured in a Policy Vision article in a UNDP publication, have sparked significant discussion within economic circles, as they underscore the need for systemic reform in the country’s economic policy.

Revamping Agriculture and Energy Policies

In his critique, Benhassine highlighted two sectors in particular that necessitated immediate attention: agriculture and energy. He decried the prevalent subsidies and price restrictions in the agricultural sector, arguing that they have detrimental impacts on both smallholder farmers and the environment. Instead, he advocated for the removal of these measures, which would, in theory, foster a more competitive and sustainable agricultural landscape.

Switching focus to the energy sector, Benhassine called for reforms aimed at achieving financial sustainability and increasing efficiency. He stressed the need to promote renewable energy, a sector that holds immense potential for growth and sustainability but has been largely untapped in Pakistan.

Improving Fiscal Management

Benhassine did not stop at sector-specific policies. He also underscored the importance of improving overall fiscal management in the country. This involves reducing government spending inefficiencies and mobilizing domestic revenue through increased progressive taxation. These measures, he argued, would help ensure financial stability and generate funds for the country’s development.

Paving the Way for a More Dynamic Economy

Throughout his critique, Benhassine advocated for a shift towards a more dynamic and open economy. This includes encouraging exports and improving the overall business environment. Such changes, he argued, would stimulate economic activity and foster a more equitable economic landscape in the country.

Supporting Benhassine’s arguments, Yong Ye, the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank in Pakistan, stressed the need for consistent policies and continued reforms to address the country’s economic challenges and support its long-term growth, in line with the ADB Strategy 2030.

